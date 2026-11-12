Asian Currencies Weaken As Stronger US Dollar Raises Interest Rate Concerns

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Several Asian currencies weakened on Thursday as a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields increased pressure on regional foreign exchange markets. The move followed October US inflation data that reinforced expectations of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar remained near a two week high during early Asian trading after US core inflation increased 0.3% in October from the previous month. The reading matched a pace that Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller had previously indicated could be consistent with a 50 basis point interest rate increase.

The currency movement highlights how developments in the United States can influence capital flows and exchange rates across emerging Asian economies.

Higher US yields weigh on regional currencies

The benchmark US two year Treasury yield, which is particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, climbed to its highest level since October 28. Higher yields can make dollar denominated assets more attractive to international investors, particularly when markets expect US interest rates to remain elevated.

The resulting shift in capital allocation can place pressure on emerging market currencies. Investors may reconsider the relative returns available from regional assets when US government securities offer higher yields.

The Thai baht lost approximately 0.5%, while the Malaysian ringgit weakened to 4.073 per US dollar, its lowest level in a week. The performance reflected the broader pressure on regional currencies as the dollar strengthened.

Technology shares show a different trend

While currencies weakened, technology heavy stock markets in South Korea and Taiwan extended their recovery from a sharp selloff in the previous week. Semiconductor shares received support from stronger results and outlook commentary from AI infrastructure company CoreWeave.

The improved sentiment around AI computing demand helped technology stocks recover, despite concerns about high valuations and the financing requirements of large data centre projects.

The contrast between currency weakness and technology share gains illustrates how different asset classes can respond differently to the same global environment. Export oriented technology companies may benefit from specific industry developments, while local currencies remain more sensitive to interest rate differentials.

Federal Reserve policy remains central

The direction of Asian currencies will continue to depend partly on US inflation and Federal Reserve communication. A more hawkish policy outlook could maintain support for the dollar, while signs of easing price pressures could reduce expectations of further tightening.

Regional central banks will also have to consider domestic economic conditions when responding to currency movements. Excessive depreciation can increase the cost of imported goods and energy, while abrupt capital outflows may create additional financial market volatility.

For investors, the latest developments reinforce the importance of monitoring global bond yields alongside regional economic and corporate news.