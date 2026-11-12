European Stocks Reach Record Closing Level As Siemens Energy And AI Optimism Lift Sentiment

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)European equities closed at a record level on Wednesday as industrial and technology shares gained, supported by stronger corporate outlooks and renewed confidence in artificial intelligence infrastructure spending. The STOXX 600 advanced 0.72% to 663.05, finishing just below its intraday peak.

Germany's DAX rose 1.2%, with Siemens Energy among the strongest performers after the company reported its fiscal fourth quarter results and issued an improved outlook for fiscal 2027. The stock gained 10.8% during the session, while the broader European technology sector advanced 2.5%.

The performance reflected renewed interest in companies supplying equipment and services to the expanding AI and energy infrastructure markets.

Siemens Energy drives industrial optimism

Siemens Energy's shares benefited from its stronger earnings performance, record order backlog and improved outlook. The company reported a €164 billion order backlog at the end of fiscal 2026 and forecast comparable revenue growth of 14% to 16% for the next financial year.

The results reinforced investor interest in companies involved in electricity generation, transmission and infrastructure. Demand for reliable power supplies has become increasingly important as data centres, industrial facilities and other electricity intensive operations expand.

The company's performance also supported the broader industrial sector, where investors have been assessing the impact of infrastructure investment on future earnings.

Technology shares recover

European technology shares gained as sentiment improved around AI infrastructure spending. Semiconductor related companies Soitec and Aixtron recorded gains of 11.9% and 8%, respectively.

The improvement followed a period of volatility in global technology stocks, driven by concerns about high valuations, financing requirements and the scale of investment required to expand data centre capacity.

CoreWeave's recent results and revised outlook also helped ease some investor concerns. The US AI cloud company said it expected adjusted profitability in the first half of 2028, providing additional reassurance to investors assessing the commercial prospects of specialised computing infrastructure.

Sector performance remains uneven

Although the overall European market advanced, gains were not evenly distributed. Retail and food and beverage shares lagged, while defence stocks weakened after CSG reduced its operating margin forecast. Its shares fell 21.6%.

Investors also remained attentive to inflation and interest rate developments after stronger US inflation data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. Market participants were assessing the possibility of further monetary tightening in the United States and the potential implications for European financial conditions.

Investors assess sustainability of the rally

The record closing level reflects improving sentiment around corporate earnings and infrastructure spending, but valuation concerns remain. Analysts have warned that some gains may be stretched and that macroeconomic and political risks could limit further advances.

For European markets, the sustainability of the rally will depend on earnings delivery, capital investment and the ability of companies to convert demand into cash flow. The latest session demonstrates the importance of industrial and technology businesses in shaping regional market performance.