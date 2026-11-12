Indonesia's Vice President Resigns Over Fake Diploma Scandal

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has submitted a resignation letter following a controversy over the authenticity of his educational credentials, according to the Jakarta Globe.

The newspaper reports that Gibran submitted his resignation request to Ahmad Muzani, Speaker of Indonesia's People's Consultative Assembly, the country's highest legislative body.

"He has requested that his letter be considered immediately, and the Assembly leadership will hold a meeting today to discuss his resignation," the publication quoted Muzani as saying.

The 39-year-old Gibran became embroiled in a controversy in 2023 over the authenticity of his secondary education credentials.

At the time, allegations began circulating widely on social media that he had never completed secondary school and lacked a valid high school diploma, potentially invalidating his eligibility to run for vice president in the 2024 election.

Subsequently, a group of activists led by a former deputy justice minister filed a petition with Indonesia's Supreme Court, seeking to invalidate Gibran's participation in the vice-presidential election and remove him from office.