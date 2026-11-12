Saqib Khan's Seven-Wicket Haul Puts Pakistan Back In The Game

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan debutant fast bowler Saqib Khan claimed seven wickets for 130 runs on the fourth day of the Rawalpindi Test, helping Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 446 in their first innings. The visitors secured a narrow 12-run lead over Pakistan.

Sri Lanka resumed their first innings on the fourth day at 404-4, but Saqib Khan's brilliant swing bowling put the visitors under pressure. Sri Lanka lost their last six wickets for just 42 additional runs.

Saqib Khan took five wickets for 25 runs in a spell of eight consecutive overs. With the fifth ball of the day, he dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva for 167, breaking a 249-run partnership. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori took the catch to end Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis' innings at 119.

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Saqib also dismissed Asitha Fernando caught behind following a successful review. With that, Ghazi Ghori completed his sixth catch of the innings.

Saqib Khan became the fourth Pakistani bowler to take seven wickets in an innings on his Test debut. Before him, Mohammad Nazir, Mohammad Zahid and Abrar Ahmed had achieved the feat.

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando gave Pakistan an early setback in their second innings by dismissing Tayyab Arif LBW.

Pakistan reached 39-1, extending their overall lead to 27 runs. Azan Awais was batting on 16, while Mohammad Taha was unbeaten on 12.