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Pakistan Crush Bangladesh To Storm Into Under-19 Asia Cup Final


Date: 2026-11-12 06:08:50

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Pakistan delivered a dominant performance in the first semi-final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Oman, defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets to qualify for the final.

In the match played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Bangladesh were bowled out for 138 in 31.4 overs after opting to bat first. Abdullah Al Mahdi top-scored with 50 runs, while Pakistan's Rizwanullah claimed five wickets and Mohammad Siam took two.

Also Read: Saqib Khan's seven-wicket haul puts Pakistan back in the game

Pakistan comfortably chased down the target of 139, reaching 139-1 in just 21.5 overs. Hayat Khan scored 69, while Usman Khan remained unbeaten on 64. Abdul Qadir was also unbeaten on eight.

With this convincing victory, Pakistan maintained their winning run in the tournament and secured a place in the final.

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Tribal News Network

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