Jordan To Showcase $15B Investment Opportunities At EU Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- National freight railway construction - Aqaba–Ma'an dry port and development zone - Madouneh dry port logistics center - Jaber border crossing development - Rainwater harvesting and reuse in industrial estates - Abdali Phase Two development - Light rail transit corridor development - Neonatal incubator manufacturing plant Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Investment opportunities worth more than $15 billion in transport, logistics, water, education, urban development and medical manufacturing will be presented at the Jordan–EU Investment Conference 2026, scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Dead Sea.

Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the conference is expected to bring together more than 700 leaders, investors and policymakers, alongside Jordanian, European and international companies and financial and development institutions.

The conference, to be held at the King Hussein bin Talal Convention Center, will provide a platform for investors to explore individual projects and discuss implementation requirements, commercial arrangements, financing and regulatory frameworks directly with the relevant authorities.

The investment opportunities span major infrastructure projects, including a national freight railway, dry ports and logistics hubs, border crossing upgrades, public transportation, water management, public schools, mixed-use urban development and medical device manufacturing.

National Freight Railway The proposed project involves the phased construction of a national standard-gauge freight railway to strengthen Jordan's connectivity with regional trade corridors.

Phase 2A would extend from Ma'an to Mudawwara and Jaber, forming the backbone of a regional freight corridor through Jordan.

Phase 2B would expand the network toward Zarqa, Irbid and the Saudi and Iraqi borders, strengthening links with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iraq, the Levant and other regional markets.

Aqaba–Ma'an Dry Port and Development Zone The Aqaba–Ma'an dry port is planned as an inland container and customs hub within the Ma'an Development Area, along the Desert Highway corridor connecting Aqaba and Amman.

Construction is scheduled for 2027-2028, with road-based operations expected to begin in 2029 and rail services in 2031.

Investment will focus on the dry port, which has been assigned to a dedicated special-purpose company and will be supported by the adjacent Al Rawda Industrial Zone and solar power parks.

Madouneh Dry Port Logistics Center The proposed Madouneh Dry Port Logistics Center, southeast of Amman, would serve as an integrated inland logistics hub supporting storage, distribution, trade facilitation, customs operations and regional freight movements.

The project would combine dry and temperature-controlled warehouses, light industrial facilities, an intermodal terminal, truck facilities, and logistics services within a single platform supporting industrial activities that add value to goods.

Located near Amman, the new customs center and Queen Alia International Airport, the facility is designed to connect freight movements across Jordan's logistics network and regional trade corridors.

Mafraq Development Zone The proposed logistics hub in the Mafraq Development Zone would be developed and operated by the private sector as an integrated logistics and commercial platform.

The investment offering covers approximately 5.5 square kilometers, including 3.7 square kilometers designated for logistics activities and 1.8 square kilometers for commercial use, supported by the zone's existing infrastructure.

The master plan includes distribution warehouses, cold and general storage, bonded warehouses, third-party logistics services, trucking facilities, and logistics offices, accommodating a range of commercial and logistics operations within the development zone.

Jaber Border Crossing The proposed project involves a public-private partnership to upgrade the Jaber border crossing, Jordan's main operational gateway to Syria and a strategic trade link connecting the Gulf, the Levant, Türkiye and Europe.

The project aims to transform the crossing into an integrated, high-capacity facility for passenger and freight movement and commercial services.

Under the proposed arrangement, the private partner would finance, rehabilitate, expand, operate and maintain non-sovereign assets, while core sovereign functions, including customs, immigration, security and law enforcement, would remain under government control.

Private-sector responsibilities would include traffic and queue management, passenger and freight support services, facilities management, commercial leasing and maintenance throughout the assets' operating life.

Light Rail Transit Corridor The proposed project would establish a 37-kilometer light rail transit corridor linking Al Mahatta with Queen Alia International Airport, comprising five stations serving Al Qasr, Sahab and Al Qastal.

The corridor would integrate with the existing bus rapid transit network, providing connections between Amman and Zarqa through the Al Mahatta interchange.

The project forms part of a potential 110-kilometer light rail network, allowing for future extensions to Madaba and Amra.

Non-Revenue Water Reduction The project offers a 24-year public-private partnership to rehabilitate, manage, and operate water distribution networks across southern and southeastern Amman. It covers 17 distribution zones serving approximately 1.4 million people and 235,000 subscribers, with a network extending about 4,083 kilometers, according to the updated master plan.

The project supports national water sector objectives, including reducing non-revenue water to 25% by 2040.

Rainwater Harvesting in Industrial Estates The proposed project aims to reduce industrial estates' reliance on public water networks and tanker supplies by establishing systems to collect, store, treat and reuse seasonal rainwater in Zarqa, Salt, Tafileh and Madaba.

The initiative seeks to address water shortages, reduce operating costs and improve supply reliability while strengthening water security, operational resilience and environmental, social and governance performance.

The systems are designed to meet between 10% and 25% of each estate's annual water demand, equivalent to 30,000-55,000 cubic meters per estate annually.

Harvested water could be used for sanitation, irrigation, cooling, firefighting, landscaping, and selected industrial processes, reducing expenditure on municipal and tanker water supplies.

Irbid Central Market The proposed Irbid Central Market would replace the existing facility with an integrated agricultural logistics and wholesale trading hub serving fresh produce distribution across northern Jordan.

The project would bring together traders, cold-chain infrastructure, post-harvest services, logistics, certification, customs clearance and activities that add value to agricultural products, improving supply chain efficiency and achieving economies of scale.

The proposed hub would occupy 35.9 hectares of municipally owned land approximately 17 kilometers southeast of Irbid, providing access to major agricultural production areas, regional trade corridors and export markets.

Public Schools Partnership The government plans to develop approximately 600 schools over the next decade, beginning with a public-private partnership covering 41 schools across six governorates.

The initial project is designed to establish a scalable model for future school infrastructure development by mobilizing private capital and expertise for construction and non-educational services, while the government retains responsibility for education.

The program aims to accelerate infrastructure delivery despite fiscal constraints and establish a repeatable framework for subsequent projects.

The schools would feature standardized, modular and energy-efficient designs to improve construction efficiency and reduce costs over their operating life.

Abdali Phase Two The second phase of The Abdali would establish an integrated mixed-use development centered on what is planned to be Jordan's largest conference and events facility.

The project comprises a convention center and podium, alongside two mixed-use towers incorporating hospitality, residential, retail and commercial facilities.

The existing Abdali district attracts approximately 24 million visitors annually, accommodates more than 450 companies and provides over 1,200 hotel rooms.

Neonatal Incubator Manufacturing Plant The proposed project involves establishing a neonatal incubator manufacturing plant using a partially localized assembly and integration model to serve domestic and regional healthcare markets.

Production would be introduced progressively, covering standard enclosed incubators, advanced servo-controlled models and transport incubators, alongside spare parts and after-sales services.

The facility is designed to meet ISO 13485 medical device manufacturing certification requirements, with a nominal annual production capacity of 6,888 units.

The plant would occupy a 12,000-square-meter site, including 6,600 square meters of built space, and feature ISO Class 7 and 8 cleanrooms, a quality control laboratory, printed circuit board subassembly units, and warehouses supporting assembly, integration, testing, and distribution in accordance with applicable standards.

//Petra// AO