Ukraine, Uzbekistan Address Regional Security And Prospects For Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments during a meeting in Antalya, Türkiye, on Thursday, November 12.

According to a post by Sybiha on his X account, the talks focused on developing bilateral ties and exchanging views on a range of regional and international issues.

Sybiha briefed Saidov on the peace process, the situation on the front lines and restrictions on maritime navigation in the Black Sea.

He also emphasized Ukraine's longstanding friendly relations with Central Asian countries and expressed Kyiv's interest in building on these ties through pragmatic and mutually beneficial partnerships, investment and trade.

"Ukraine has a long history of friendly ties with the states of Central Asia, and we seek to build on this foundation to develop pragmatic and mutually beneficial partnerships, investment, and trade," Sybiha said in a post.

Ukraine and Uzbekistan have been working to expand their economic ties, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $315 million in 2025, up 14% year on year. The two countries are also seeking to strengthen transport connectivity and facilitate trade. On September 30, 2026, they signed a protocol liberalizing bilateral and transit road freight, allowing carriers to transport goods without permits. The measure is expected to reduce administrative barriers, improve logistics and support trade along alternative routes connecting Ukraine with Central Asia.