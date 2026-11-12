Council Of Europe Ready To Support South Caucasus Peace Efforts Alain Berset

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Council of Europe is ready to support initiatives aimed at achieving peace and stability in the South Caucasus, provided they contribute to positive outcomes, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset said in response to question from Trend on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.

Commenting on the TRIPP project, Berset said that any efforts and support aimed at achieving international peace and security were welcome.

"All interventions and support that we can provide to achieve peace and stability are a good thing. At the same time, such initiatives must also be accepted by the populations of the countries directly affected," he said.

Berset emphasized that all three South Caucasus countries are proud and equal members of the Council of Europe.

"We are working together and are always ready to support and help where it brings something positive. But it is not for me to speak on behalf of the leadership of those countries or replace the democratic debate taking place in each of them," the secretary general noted.

He said the Council of Europe was closely following developments in the South Caucasus.

"We are following very closely and with interest what is happening in the South Caucasus. You can imagine that promoting the rule of law, democracy and human rights is the contribution that we can also make in this context," Berset said.