Azerbaijan's State Budget Revenues Exceed Forecast By 3.6% In Ten Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for January–October 2026 totaled 33.569 billion manat ($19.75 billion), which is 1.163 billion manat ($680 million), or 3.6%, higher than the forecast.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance, positive trends were observed in the execution of the state budget during the reporting period. In particular, treasury authorities executed more than 1.11 million payment orders in a timely manner and in full.

Revenues from the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy totaled 16.065 billion manat ($9.45 billion), exceeding the forecast by 1.274 billion manat ($750 million), or 8.6%.

Revenues from the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy totaled 47.7 million manat ($28.06 million), which is 11.8 million manat ($6.94 million), or 33%, higher than the forecast.

Other revenues totaled 540 million manat ($317.69 million), exceeding the forecast by 106.8 million manat ($62.83 million), or 24.6%.

Revenues from the State Customs Committee totaled 5.613 billion manat ($3.30 billion), which was 1.5 million manat ($880,000), or 0.03%, higher than the forecast.

The transfer from Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund amounted to 10.697 billion manat ($6.30 billion), which corresponds to 100% of the forecast.

At the same time, revenues from paid services provided by organizations funded from the state budget totaled 606.1 million manat ($356.58 million), which corresponds to 72.4% of the forecast.

State budget expenditures for the period from January through October totaled 28.761 billion manat ($16.92 billion), an increase of 1.040 billion manat ($610 million), or 3.8%, compared to the same period last year.

Consolidated budget revenues for the reporting period totaled 41.952 billion manat ($24.68 billion), while expenditures totaled 34.082 billion manat ($20.05 billion).