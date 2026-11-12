AFG International Company Unveils“AFG Retail” To Replace Cenomi Retail

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)AFG International Company (Tadawul: 4240), formerly known as Cenomi Retail, today unveiled AFG Retail as its new brand identity, marking its next phase of strategic evolution and diversified growth.

Founded in 1990, the Company has grown into a leading international-brand franchise retailer, currently operating over 750 stores across eight markets. Its portfolio features 38 brands spanning fashion, beauty, sports, technology, lifestyle, and F&B, powered by a workforce of more than 7,500 employees.

While the brand identity is evolving, the Company's core purpose remains unchanged: connecting customers with the world's leading brands. The transition does not affect the Company's listing on the Saudi Exchange under symbol 4240, its existing contracts, or its leadership structure. AFG Retail is increasing focus and investment across its wider brand portfolio-including long-standing partnerships with Inditex, Zara, Mango, KIKO Milano, Apple, Decathlon, and Subway-to build a more disciplined, digitally enabled, and sustainable retail platform.

Hussein Ali Shobokshi, Chairman of AFG International Company, said: "More than three decades ago, this Company was founded with a clear purpose: to connect customers in the Kingdom and across our international markets with some of the world's leading brands. That purpose remains the same today. What is evolving is the scale of our ambition and the way we deliver on it with greater discipline, a broader focus across our portfolio, and a deeper commitment to sustainable value creation. AFG Retail reflects both our heritage and the Company we are building for the future."

Sameer Jain, Chief Executive Officer, added: "The launch of AFG Retail is more than a change in identity. It reflects how we are evolving the business, broadening our focus across the portfolio, allocating capital with greater discipline and strengthening capabilities to support profitable growth. With 38 brands across eight markets, our focus now is on translating that scale into stronger performance and long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders."