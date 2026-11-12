XBTFX Unveils Its Biggest Rebuild Yet: New Brand Identity And A Redesigned Client Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An integrated client portal gives traders one place to manage Mega1 and MetaTrader 5 accounts, fund in crypto or fiat, and access investing and partner earnings.



A redesigned client portal streamlines account management, funding, investing and partner earnings through a more intuitive interface



17 payment methods, 12 of them crypto and stablecoins, and 10 MT5 account currencies, including BTC, USDT and gold

A new website in 13 languages and a logo built on the two assets XBTFX started with: bitcoin and gold











ST. JOHN'S, Antigua, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBTFX, the multi-asset broker for forex, crypto and CFD trading, today unveiled the biggest rebuild in its history: a client portal built in-house, a redesigned website and a new brand identity. Developed through 2025 and 2026, the rebuild reflects XBTFX's focus on improving the entire brokerage experience, connecting trading accounts, funding, investing and partner earnings within a single, intuitive environment. For traders, it means one place for everything, from funding an account in bitcoin to managing Mega1 and MetaTrader 5 accounts.

For traders, the quality of a brokerage experience extends well beyond placing trades. Funding an account, managing balances, accessing investment services and tracking earnings should feel just as straightforward. XBTFX redesigned these everyday interactions around a simpler, more connected client experience.

The rebuild also extends to the trading infrastructure supporting XBTFX's platforms. Pricing and liquidity are powered by XFX eCommerce, a low-latency engine built in Rust that aggregates liquidity from multiple providers, with trading infrastructure hosted in Equinix LD4 in London. This architecture gives XBTFX greater control over liquidity sourcing and pricing, with the flexibility to tailor trading conditions and develop new offerings around client demand. Combined with the new client portal and middleware, it provides a foundation for continued innovation across both the trading environment and the overall client experience.

What changes for traders



One portal, two trading platforms. Clients open Mega1 or MetaTrader 5 accounts, Pro or Standard, live or demo, from one dashboard. Mega1 launches straight from the portal, with no second sign-in.



A wallet for every currency. Clients hold supported assets in currency wallets, convert between them without leaving the portal and move funds to and from trading accounts. Crypto withdrawals can be locked to approved addresses.



Crypto and fiat funding. 17 payment methods, from bank transfers and cards to 12 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins such as BTC, USDT, USDC and XAUT. XBTFX charges no deposit fees. Withdrawal processing and delivery times vary by method, and network or payment-provider charges may apply.

Investing and partner earnings in one place. Copy trading, PAMM and MAM run on both Mega1 and MetaTrader 5. Clients can join the IB or affiliate program in a couple of clicks and follow referrals and earnings on live dashboards.

Bitcoin and gold, built into the logo

Bitcoin and gold, the two assets XBTFX was founded on, are now part of its visual identity. The new logo connects XBT and XAU, carrying the broker's origins into its next chapter.

Know the conditions before you trade

The new xbtfx.com runs in 13 languages and puts essential trading information in plain view, including live trading conditions for more than 400 instruments, per-symbol margin tiers and free profit and margin calculator. XBTFX also provides transparency into its business model, explaining how it earns revenue through trading commissions and spread markups. Client asset safeguards include cold storage, segregation of client and company funds, and manual review and approval of withdrawal requests.

Existing clients keep everything

Balances, trading accounts and verification status carried over from the previous portal. Existing clients activate the new one with a code sent to their email and set a new password, following the step-by-step activation guide.

In the coming weeks, XBTFX will share more about Mega1's capabilities, alongside additional details on its Pro and Standard account offerings and expanded partner programs.

Explore the new XBTFX

Discover the rebuilt XBTFX at xbtfx.com and open an account in minutes. Choose Mega1 or MetaTrader 5 and explore the trading experience with a demo account using virtual funds. Live accounts are available when you're ready to take the next step.

About XBTFX

Founded in 2019 by two professional traders, XBTFX is a multi-asset broker for forex, crypto and CFD trading. Clients trade 400+ instruments across forex, crypto CFDs, metals, indices, energies and stock CFDs on Mega1 and MetaTrader 5, and can fund their accounts in crypto or fiat. XBTFX serves more than 50,000 traders, handles more than $25 billion in monthly trading volume, runs its trading infrastructure in Equinix LD4 in London and is rated 4.5 on Trustpilot. XBTFX is operated by XBTFX LLC, incorporated in Antigua and Barbuda (registered number ILLC001).



Risk warning: CFDs are leveraged products and carry a high level of risk; you could lose all of your invested capital. Cryptocurrencies are volatile and not afforded consumer protection. Copying other traders carries the same risks, and past performance is not an indicator of future results.



Media contact: XBTFX Marketing, ...

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