NBPE Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

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Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that David MacLellan, a Director of the Company, has purchased 8000 Class 'A' Ordinary Shares in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ") Following this transaction, Mr MacLellan holds 8,000 Ordinary Shares.

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

David MacLellan

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited

b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) GBP 15.506

Volume(s) 8,000

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 8,000

- Price £15.506

- Principal Amount GBP 124,048.00

e) Date of the transaction

11 November 2026

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market