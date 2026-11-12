NBPE Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited
Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that David MacLellan, a Director of the Company, has purchased 8000 Class 'A' Ordinary Shares in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ") Following this transaction, Mr MacLellan holds 8,000 Ordinary Shares.
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
David MacLellan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares
GG00B1ZBD492
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) GBP 15.506
Volume(s) 8,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 8,000
- Price £15.506
- Principal Amount GBP 124,048.00
e) Date of the transaction
11 November 2026
f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
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