Beam Global Advances Strategic Engagement In Ukraine To Support Energy Security And Infrastructure Reconstruction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for energy storage and security, electrification of transportation, and smart city infrastructure, will meet with Ukrainian government officials, municipal leaders, and prospective funding partners to discuss how its solutions can support the country's energy security, humanitarian needs, and long-term reconstruction.

Beam Global Chairman and CEO Desmond Wheatley and Ivan Tlačinac, Managing Director of Beam Europe, will attend ReBuild Ukraine: Construction & Energy in Warsaw, Poland, November 12-13 followed by meetings with European funding sources in Warsaw through November 18. Following the Warsaw meetings, Wheatley and Tlačinac will travel to Ukraine for direct, high-level meetings with key government, regional, and local stakeholders.

ReBuild Ukraine brings together representatives from government agencies, municipal authorities, private enterprises, and prospective financing organizations to identify practical solutions and advance reconstruction initiatives. Through its participation, Beam Global will offer its rapidly deployable and highly scalable, off-grid power generation, energy storage, EV charging, and humanitarian heating solutions to help strengthen energy resilience across Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Beam Global's products can be supplied from the U.S. and its Beam Europe facilities in Serbia, approximately 500 miles from Ukraine.

“Reliable, decentralized electricity is essential to Ukraine's ability to maintain critical services amid ongoing disruptions to its power grid and rebuild for the future,” said Beam Global's Chairman and CEO, Desmond Wheatley.“We have already held remote meetings during the last two months and heard directly from Ukraine officials they are seeking decentralized and robust energy generation and storage solutions just like ours. They have learned the hard way that centralized grid infrastructure is vulnerable to attacks. Beam's off-grid power generation, energy storage, EV charging, and humanitarian heating solutions can help support government, military and civilian facilities, including hospitals, schools, public buildings, emergency services, and other critical infrastructure, particularly during the colder months and throughout the country's reconstruction.”

The mission will include scheduled engagements with Ukraine Invest, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving, and municipal representatives from Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk, alongside planned meetings with regional and local stakeholders in Lviv.

A key focus of the engagement will be identifying European funds, philanthropic foundations, humanitarian organizations, and reconstruction financing institutions interested in funding or co-financing projects that deliver reliable, decentralized energy to communities and essential facilities.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart city solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

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