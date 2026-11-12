YETI Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Net sales
|$
|509,417
|$
|487,766
|$
|1,373,699
|$
|1,284,786
|Cost of goods sold
|215,629
|215,244
|547,176
|552,973
|Gross profit
|293,788
|272,522
|826,523
|731,813
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|232,820
|218,169
|659,599
|593,765
|Operating income
|60,968
|54,353
|166,924
|138,048
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(1,322
|)
|(52
|)
|(822
|)
|551
|Other (expense) income, net
|(1,128
|)
|(1,198
|)
|(1,038
|)
|5,951
|Income before income taxes
|58,518
|53,103
|165,064
|144,550
|Income tax expense
|(14,145
|)
|(13,703
|)
|(39,523
|)
|(37,390
|)
|Net income
|$
|44,373
|$
|39,400
|$
|125,541
|$
|107,160
|Net income per share
|Basic
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.69
|$
|1.31
|Diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.48
|$
|1.66
|$
|1.29
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|Basic
|72,958
|80,396
|74,321
|81,909
|Diluted
|74,158
|81,429
|75,562
|82,812
| YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
| October 3,
2026
| January 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|73,820
|$
|188,342
|$
|164,483
|Accounts receivable, net
|180,057
|141,424
|157,431
|Inventory
|394,211
|290,611
|323,995
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|61,900
|39,949
|50,797
|Total current assets
|709,988
|660,326
|696,706
|Property and equipment, net
|148,064
|142,105
|142,638
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|127,147
|131,531
|126,015
|Goodwill
|72,308
|72,308
|72,308
|Intangible assets, net
|226,037
|219,791
|213,820
|Other assets
|10,121
|9,357
|8,655
|Total assets
|$
|1,293,665
|$
|1,235,418
|$
|1,260,142
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|177,464
|$
|140,214
|$
|146,744
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|163,523
|135,353
|121,982
|Taxes payable
|16,290
|15,897
|14,994
|Accrued payroll and related costs
|22,554
|22,659
|16,471
|Current operating lease liabilities
|16,307
|15,044
|16,017
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|4,349
|5,172
|5,841
|Total current liabilities
|400,487
|334,339
|322,049
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|65,513
|68,301
|69,217
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|138,103
|139,945
|131,455
|Other liabilities
|45,851
|42,557
|34,865
|Total liabilities
|649,954
|585,142
|557,586
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|910
|900
|899
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(753,348
|)
|(602,268
|)
|(476,168
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|490,097
|471,770
|456,519
|Retained earnings
|905,053
|779,512
|721,285
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|999
|362
|21
|Total stockholders' equity
|643,711
|650,276
|702,556
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,293,665
|$
|1,235,418
|$
|1,260,142
| YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|125,541
|$
|107,160
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|43,265
|40,090
|Amortization of deferred financing fees
|474
|481
|Stock-based compensation
|28,425
|32,410
|Deferred income taxes
|815
|19,211
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|1,707
|1,194
|Product recalls
|21,459
|-
|Other
|3,816
|(4,473
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(38,971
|)
|(34,788
|)
|Inventory
|(103,365
|)
|(10,159
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(21,841
|)
|(6,263
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities
|41,169
|(36,539
|)
|Taxes payable
|2,370
|(23,567
|)
|Other
|5,355
|(2,918
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|110,219
|81,839
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(38,502
|)
|(31,772
|)
|Additions of intangibles, net
|(16,162
|)
|(49,470
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(54,664
|)
|(81,242
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(3,164
|)
|(3,164
|)
|Taxes paid in connection with employee stock transactions
|(10,307
|)
|(1,805
|)
|Proceeds from employee stock transactions
|218
|-
|Payments of finance lease obligations
|(1,313
|)
|(14,753
|)
|Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|75,000
|-
|Repayments under revolving credit facility
|(75,000
|)
|-
|Repurchases of common stock
|(150,050
|)
|(172,908
|)
|Excise tax paid on repurchases of common stock
|(2,899
|)
|(1,562
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(167,515
|)
|(194,192
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(2,562
|)
|(717
|)
|Net decrease in cash
|(114,522
|)
|(194,312
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|188,342
|358,795
|Cash, end of period
|$
|73,820
|$
|164,483
| YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Net sales
|$
|509,417
|$
|487,766
|$
|1,373,699
|$
|1,284,786
|Product recall(1)
|8,518
|-
|10,348
|-
|Adjusted net sales
|$
|517,935
|$
|487,766
|$
|1,384,047
|$
|1,284,786
|Gross profit
|$
|293,788
|$
|272,522
|$
|826,523
|$
|731,813
|Product recall(1)
|11,694
|-
|14,030
|-
|IEEPA tariff refunds(2)
|-
|-
|(34,433
|)
|-
|Transition costs(3)
|-
|-
|-
|(395
|)
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|305,482
|$
|272,522
|$
|806,120
|$
|731,418
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|$
|232,820
|$
|218,169
|$
|659,599
|$
|593,765
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|(10,117
|)
|(11,093
|)
|(28,425
|)
|(32,410
|)
|Long-lived asset impairment
|(734
|)
|(1,194
|)
|(1,707
|)
|(1,194
|)
|Product recall(1)
|(6,504
|)
|-
|(7,429
|)
|-
|Organizational realignment costs(4)
|-
|-
|(764
|)
|(994
|)
|Stockholder matters(5)
|-
|-
|(1,774
|)
|(2,760
|)
|Executive transition costs(6)
|-
|-
|(599
|)
|-
|Technology transformation costs(7)
|-
|-
|(932
|)
|-
|Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses
|$
|215,465
|$
|205,882
|$
|617,969
|$
|556,407
|Gross margin
|57.7
|%
|55.9
|%
|60.2
|%
|57.0
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|59.0
|%
|55.9
|%
|58.2
|%
|56.9
|%
|SG&A expenses as a % of net sales
|45.7
|%
|44.7
|%
|48.0
|%
|46.2
|%
|Adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of adjusted net sales
|41.6
|%
|42.2
|%
|44.6
|%
|43.3
|%
|_________________________
| (1) Represents adjustments and charges associated with our 2023 product recalls. This presentation represents a change from the non-GAAP approach we adopted with our fourth quarter of 2025 results. Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for more information.
(2) During the second quarter of 2026, we concluded that recovery of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”) was probable. The total net benefit of the IEEPA tariff refund was $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, recognized as a reduction of cost of goods sold, and $50.3 million for the nine months ended October 3, 2026, consisting of a $47.4 million net benefit recognized as a reduction of cost of goods sold and $2.9 million of interest income. Of this amount, our non-GAAP results exclude $34.4 million related to the 2025 net tariff impact and $2.9 million of interest income.
(3) Represents a favorable true-up of estimated disposal costs in connection with the acquisition of Mystery Ranch, LLC.
(4) Represents employee severance costs in connection with strategic organizational realignments.
(5) Represents advisory and legal fees related to a stockholder matter that resulted in a cooperation agreement signed in March 2025 and its subsequent expiration in 2026.
(6) Represents severance costs related to the departure of our former Chief Financial Officer.
(7) Represents third-party consulting fees related to certain initiatives to optimize and enhance our technology infrastructure. These expenses represent non-recurring incremental costs above the normal ongoing level of spending on technology to support operations.
| YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Operating income
|$
|60,968
|$
|54,353
|$
|166,924
|$
|138,048
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense(1)
|10,117
|11,093
|28,425
|32,410
|Long-lived asset impairment(1)
|734
|1,194
|1,707
|1,194
|Product recalls(2)
|18,198
|-
|21,459
|-
|Organizational realignment costs(1)(3)
|-
|-
|764
|994
|Transition costs(4)
|-
|-
|-
|(395
|)
|Stockholder matters(1)(5)
|-
|-
|1,774
|2,760
|Executive transition costs(1)(6)
|-
|-
|599
|-
|Technology transformation costs(1)(7)
|-
|-
|932
|-
|IEEPA tariff refunds(8)
|-
|-
|(34,433
|)
|-
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|90,017
|$
|66,640
|$
|188,151
|$
|175,011
|Net income
|$
|44,373
|$
|39,400
|$
|125,541
|$
|107,160
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense(1)
|10,117
|11,093
|28,425
|32,410
|Long-lived asset impairment(1)
|734
|1,194
|1,707
|1,194
|Product recalls(2)
|18,198
|-
|21,459
|-
|Organizational realignment costs(1)(3)
|-
|-
|764
|994
|Transition costs(4)
|-
|-
|-
|(395
|)
|Stockholder matters(1)(5)
|-
|-
|1,774
|2,760
|Executive transition costs(1)(6)
|-
|-
|599
|-
|Technology transformation costs(1)(7)
|-
|-
|932
|-
|IEEPA tariff refunds(8)
|-
|-
|(37,371
|)
|-
|Other expense (income), net(9)
|1,128
|1,198
|1,038
|(5,951
|)
|Tax impact of adjusting items(10)
|(7,393
|)
|(3,304
|)
|(4,735
|)
|(7,598
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|67,157
|$
|49,581
|$
|140,133
|$
|130,574
|Net sales
|$
|509,417
|$
|487,766
|$
|1,373,699
|$
|1,284,786
|Adjusted net sales
|$
|517,935
|$
|487,766
|$
|1,384,047
|$
|1,284,786
|Operating income as a % of net sales
|12.0
|%
|11.1
|%
|12.2
|%
|10.7
|%
|Adjusted operating income as a % of adjusted net sales
|17.4
|%
|13.7
|%
|13.6
|%
|13.6
|%
|Net income as a % of net sales
|8.7
|%
|8.1
|%
|9.1
|%
|8.3
|%
|Adjusted net income as a % of adjusted net sales
|13.0
|%
|10.2
|%
|10.1
|%
|10.2
|%
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.48
|$
|1.66
|$
|1.29
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.61
|$
|1.85
|$
|1.58
|Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute adjusted net income per diluted share
|74,158
|81,429
|75,562
|82,812
|_________________________
| (1) These costs are reported in SG&A expenses.
(2) Represents adjustments and charges associated with our 2023 product recalls. This presentation represents a change from the non-GAAP approach we adopted with our fourth quarter of 2025 results. Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for more information.
(3) Represents employee severance costs in connection with strategic organizational realignments.
(4) Represents a favorable true-up of estimated disposal costs in connection with the acquisition of Mystery Ranch, LLC.
(5) Represents advisory and legal fees related to a stockholder matter that resulted in a cooperation agreement signed in March 2025 and its subsequent expiration in 2026.
(6) Represents severance costs related to the departure of our former Chief Financial Officer.
(7) Represents third-party consulting fees related to certain initiatives to optimize and enhance our technology infrastructure. These expenses represent non-recurring incremental costs above the normal ongoing level of spending on technology to support operations.
(8) During the second quarter of 2026, we concluded that recovery of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”) was probable. The total net benefit of the IEEPA tariff refund was $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, recognized as a reduction of cost of goods sold, and $50.3 million for the nine months ended October 3, 2026, consisting of a $47.4 million net benefit recognized as a reduction of cost of goods sold and $2.9 million of interest income. Of this amount, our non-GAAP results exclude $34.4 million related to the 2025 net tariff impact and $2.9 million of interest income.
(9) Other (income) expense, net substantially consists of realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business.
(10) Represents the tax impact of adjustments calculated at an expected statutory tax rate of 24.5% for each of the three and nine months ended October 3, 2026 and September 27, 2025.
| YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
|Three Months Ended October 3, 2026
|Three Months Ended September 27, 2025
|Net Sales
|Product Recalls (1)
|Adjusted Net Sales
|Net Sales
|Product Recalls (1)
|Adjusted Net Sales
|Channel
|Wholesale
|$
|237,260
|$
|-
|$
|237,260
|$
|199,047
|$
|-
|$
|199,047
|Direct-to-consumer
|272,157
|8,518
|280,675
|288,719
|-
|288,719
|Total
|$
|509,417
|$
|8,518
|$
|517,935
|$
|487,766
|$
|-
|$
|487,766
|Category
|Coolers & Equipment
|$
|215,611
|$
|8,518
|$
|224,129
|$
|215,386
|$
|-
|$
|215,386
|Drinkware
|284,028
|-
|284,028
|263,791
|-
|263,791
|Other
|9,778
|-
|9,778
|8,589
|-
|8,589
|Total
|$
|509,417
|$
|8,518
|$
|517,935
|$
|487,766
|$
|-
|$
|487,766
|Geographic Region
|United States
|$
|390,329
|$
|8,518
|$
|398,847
|$
|387,329
|$
|-
|$
|387,329
|International
|119,088
|-
|119,088
|100,437
|-
|100,437
|Total
|$
|509,417
|$
|8,518
|$
|517,935
|$
|487,766
|$
|-
|$
|487,766
|_________________________
|(1) Represents adjustments and charges associated with our 2023 product recalls. This presentation represents a change from the non-GAAP approach we adopted with our fourth quarter of 2025 results. Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for more information.
|Nine Months Ended October 3, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 27, 2025
|Net Sales
|Product Recalls (1)
|Adjusted Net Sales
|Net Sales
|Product Recalls (1)
|Adjusted Net Sales
|Channel
|Wholesale
|$
|638,850
|$
|-
|$
|638,850
|$
|551,255
|$
|-
|$
|551,255
|Direct-to-consumer
|734,849
|10,348
|745,197
|733,531
|-
|733,531
|Total
|$
|1,373,699
|$
|10,348
|$
|1,384,047
|$
|1,284,786
|$
|-
|$
|1,284,786
|Category
|Coolers & Equipment
|$
|604,116
|$
|10,348
|$
|614,464
|$
|556,175
|$
|-
|$
|556,175
|Drinkware
|742,317
|-
|742,317
|705,830
|-
|705,830
|Other
|27,266
|-
|27,266
|22,781
|-
|22,781
|Total
|$
|1,373,699
|$
|10,348
|$
|1,384,047
|$
|1,284,786
|$
|-
|$
|1,284,786
|Geographic Region
|United States
|$
|1,074,380
|$
|10,348
|$
|1,084,728
|$
|1,026,376
|$
|-
|$
|1,026,376
|International
|299,319
|-
|299,319
|258,410
|-
|258,410
|Total
|$
|1,373,699
|$
|10,348
|$
|1,384,047
|$
|1,284,786
|$
|-
|$
|1,284,786
|_________________________
|(1) Represents adjustments and charges associated with our 2023 product recalls. This presentation represents a change from the non-GAAP approach we adopted with our fourth quarter of 2025 results. Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for more information.
| YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|110,219
|$
|81,839
|Less: Purchases of property and equipment
|(38,502
|)
|(31,772
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|71,717
|$
|50,067
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