Goranson Bain Ausley Ranks No. 2 Among Dallas Morning News Top Workplaces For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Texas family law firm earns recognition for its people-first culture, mentorship, and commitment to professional growth amid statewide expansion

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA), Texas's largest law firm devoted exclusively to family law, has been ranked No. 2 in the Small Companies category of The Dallas Morning News Top Workplaces for 2026. The recognition marks the firm's eighth appearance on the annual list and its second consecutive year earning the No. 2 ranking.

Based on confidential employee feedback, the recognition reflects GBA's commitment to fostering a workplace where attorneys and professional staff feel valued, supported, and connected to the firm's purpose. GBA earned an overall Workplace Experience Score of 95%, with employee responses reflecting particularly strong alignment with the firm's values and direction.

The recognition comes during a period of significant growth for GBA, which has expanded from three to eight Texas offices over the past three years. Throughout that expansion, the firm has remained focused on preserving its people-first culture while investing in leadership, mentorship, and professional development.

"Growth brings tremendous opportunities, but maintaining a strong culture requires intention," said Elizabeth Ferris, Chief Marketing Officer at Goranson Bain Ausley. "As we've expanded, we've continued to invest in the relationships, training, and leadership that make our firm a place where people can do meaningful work and build rewarding careers."

Mentorship and Professional Development at the Center of GBA's Culture

In a feature accompanying the rankings, The Dallas Morning News highlighted GBA's robust mentorship program and its emphasis on maintaining a strong culture during rapid expansion.

The firm's structured mentoring program pairs associates with experienced attorneys who provide guidance on legal skills, professional development, client relationships, and long-term career goals. Regular mentoring meetings, training initiatives, and opportunities to learn from accomplished family law practitioners reinforce a culture of continuous improvement and growth.

That commitment extends beyond attorneys to the paralegals and professional staff whose contributions are essential to the firm's client experience and success.

"Our people are the foundation of the firm's success," Ferris added. "From our attorneys and paralegals to our intake and administrative teams, every role contributes to how we serve clients. We want everyone to feel supported, recognize opportunities to grow, and understand the value they bring to the firm."

GBA's investment in professional excellence is reflected in its national recognition. The firm has more attorneys recognized in the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in America for Family Law, Collaborative Law: Family Law, and Family Law Mediation than any other firm in the country.

The Dallas Morning News recognition follows GBA's recent selection among the Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work for 2026, further reflecting the firm's commitment to creating a workplace where people can thrive.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is Texas's largest law firm devoted exclusively to family law, with over 55 attorneys across eight offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, San Antonio, and Flower Mound. The firm represents clients in divorce, child custody, complex property division, and other family law matters. With over 30 attorneys Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, GBA is known for its constructive, strategic, and client-first approach, helping clients navigate high-stakes family law matters and move forward with confidence.

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