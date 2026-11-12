The Boston Club And Babson College 2026 Census Snapshot Research Finds Women's Representation On Massachusetts Corporate Boards Has Stalled

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New report reveals the first year-on-year decline in women appointed as corporate directors since 2011, along with reduced corporate disclosure of board diversity

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Club (TBC) and Babson College have released the 2026 Census Snapshot of Women Directors and Executive Officers of Massachusetts Public Companies report, revealing a decline in progress toward gender parity on corporate boards and a significant downturn in companies' disclosure of board diversity data. Unveiled today, the report examines the 100 largest publicly traded companies headquartered in Massachusetts and finds that women hold 32.6% of the 100 board seats in 2026, down from 33.1% in 2025. This marks the first year since 2011 that women's overall representation among the top 100 has not increased.

The findings point to a concerning trend in new board appointments which is driving the overall decline. Women accounted for just 26.2% of newly appointed independent directors in 2026, down sharply from 50% in 2024 and 36.2% in 2025. With women representing 27.8% of departing independent directors, the report shows that the composition of incoming directors is contributing to the slowdown in progress.

The Census report also reveals declining corporate transparency. This marks the second consecutive year of decline, following a 2024 Federal Appeals Court ruling that struck down Nasdaq's Board Diversity Disclosure Rules.



Women on Boards Improves Business Outcomes

Research indicates that having women on corporate boards strengthens business. Diverse perspectives lead to better decisions, increased consumer trust, and improved financial performance, all of which contributes to business success. Corporate leaders can provide support by ensuring accountability, expanding pathways to leadership, and accelerating programs to gain more representative boards and business leadership.

“Progress depends on visibility, accountability, and action,” said Trish Foster, The Boston Club Executive Director.“We invite leaders across Massachusetts to use the Census Snapshot findings as a benchmark to examine their own organizations, broaden the talent they consider, and turn commitment into measurable results.”

Key findings from the 2026 Census Snapshot Reveal Tough News



Women's board representation stalls: Women hold 32.6% of board seats at Massachusetts' 100 largest public companies, down from 33.1% of the top 100 in 2025 - the first annual decline in fifteen years.

Fewer women are appointed to boards: Women accounted for just 26.2% of new independent directors in 2026, down nearly half from 50% in 2024.

Corporate transparency on board demographics continues to plummet: The number of Census companies that elected not to disclose any data on board gender, race and ethnic composition rose dramatically in 2026 to 54, as compared to 42 in 2025, and just 8 in 2024. Some momentum for gender parity: Revealing some progress, six companies achieved gender parity on their boards, up from three in 2025. The number of women CEOs among the companies surveyed rose from 8 to 10, and every company in the Census report has at least one female director for the fourth consecutive year.



"After fifteen years of uninterrupted gains, progress appears to have stalled,” said Diana M. Hechavarria, Ph.D., Faculty Director, Diana International Research Institute in the Frank & Eileen Institute for Women and Allies, Julian E. Lange Term Chair, Babson College and Co-author of the Census report.“Women's share of board seats declined for the first time since 2011. Further, this year, women received just one of four new independent board seats, down sharply from 2024 when women received half of the seats. A board moves toward the makeup of its newest members. Compounding the issue – the number of companies not disclosing anything about their boards jumped from eight to fifty-four in just two years. The Census can only count what companies are willing to confirm.”

The 2026 Census Snapshot reflects a collaboration between The Boston Club and Babson College's Frank & EileenTM Institute for Women and Allies, combining research and analysis with a new automated process to collect data from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The research is driven by the organizations' commitment to women's leadership and its positive impacts.

“The combined expertise of the Frank & EileenTM Institute in advancing women's leadership and The Boston Club's decades of leadership on this critical issue brings together powerful perspectives to understand the progress and challenges for women in corporate leadership,” said Shakenna Williams, Executive Director, Babson's Frank & EileenTM Institute for Women and Allies. The Frank & Eileen Institute is housed within the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership, which is grounded in values-based leadership and enhances Babson's entrepreneurial mindset beyond the classroom.

Visit The Boston Club's Census page for more information about the report.

About The Boston Club

The Boston Club (TBC) is a vibrant and diverse group of women leaders representing New England's business, innovation, and nonprofit sectors. As the largest membership organization for top-tier, diverse women leaders in New England, TBC is a vital voice and resource throughout Greater Boston and beyond.

TBC offers a robust depth and breadth of training, mentoring, and business and social connection for mid-level to senior women executives. A hallmark of TBC has been the publication for 24 consecutive years of the Census of Women Directors and Executive Officers of Massachusetts Public Companies.

Celebrating 50 years of leadership, connection, and impact, TBC honors the trailblazers who opened doors and champions the leaders shaping tomorrow. Together, we are shaping a future where women's potential knows no bounds.

About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world.

Founded in 1919 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 48,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's undergraduate entrepreneurship rankings for 30 years. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives.

The Frank & EileenTM Institute for Women and Allies is one of eight centers and institutes that make up the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership. The school empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of values-based entrepreneurial leadership around the world. Visit for more information.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Trish Foster... 508-654-3062 Leah Lesser... 617.429.0832