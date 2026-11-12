Nexpu Completes Deliveries Under US$4.8 Million Robot Resale Contract

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexpu Ltd. (NASDAQ: DPU) (“Nexpu” or the“Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Top Kingwin Hi Tech Inc., has completed delivery of all 10,000 TK-D2C robots in October 2026 under its previously disclosed resale contract with Walkers Times International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (“Walkers Times”), which has a total contract value of US$4.8 million.

Following earlier deliveries totaling 5,000 units, the Company delivered the remaining 5,000 robots in two batches: 3,000 units in September 2026 and 2,000 units in October 2026. The resale agreement with Walkers Times, signed in September 2025, provided for the resale of 10,000 TK-D2C robots at US$480 per unit, for a total contract value of US$4.8 million. The latest deliveries were made under that existing agreement and do not represent a new order.

The Company coordinated third-party procurement, supplier communications, delivery scheduling and customer receiving arrangements for the order. The TK-D2C robots supplied under this agreement are third-party products procured and resold by the Company.

About Nexpu Ltd.

Nexpu Ltd. engages in the following business activities: (i) the resale of third-party devices that support data collection and analysis; (ii) the sale of robots; and (iii) the development and operation of software products and platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

To the extent this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, if any, include statements regarding the Company's future business activities, operating performance and prospects in the resale of third-party robots and other devices. These statements are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to reliance on third-party suppliers; product quality, performance and customer acceptance; customer payment and collection of receivables; procurement, logistics and other operating costs; demand for third-party robots and other devices; competition; applicable regulatory requirements; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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Bonnie Zhang

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