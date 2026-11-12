Trioangle Technologies Launches Black Friday Deal On Its Turnkey Uber Clone Script
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Madurai, 12th November 2026: Trioangle Technologies, a mobile and web software development company specializing in digital platforms for startups and entrepreneurs, has announced its annual Black Friday offer across its product range, including its Uber clone script.
This deal allows startups to get into the market without having to build their own Uber-like app from scratch. It also makes it easy for existing businesses to move their processes online, making automation easier and reducing manual work.
“Many founders plan their launches toward the end of the year, but development costs often hold them back,” said Vignesh Palanivel, CEO of Trioangle Technologies.“Our Black Friday deals are meant to make that first step a little easier.”
What's Included in the Uber Clone Offer
The Black Friday deal presents a ready-to-launch Uber clone script at a discounted price for a limited time, featuring essentials like:
Tried and Tested Platform that gives businesses a starting point for launching their own ride-hailing app, without spending months going through a lengthy development cycle.
100% Source Code Access to ensure businesses aren't locked into a fixed setup. They can make changes to the platform, work on their branding, connect third-party services, and configure payment processing.
Rider and Driver Apps are available for both iOS and Android. There's also a web-based admin panel where admins can keep an eye on bookings and manage day-to-day platform operations.
Core Ride-Hailing Features cover the essentials of running the service, from real-time GPS tracking and automated ride dispatch to fare calculation, payment processing, and driver payouts.
Deployment Assistance is available for the technical side of getting started, including server setup, platform configuration, and submission to both iOS and Android app stores.
AI-powered Add-ons are available for businesses that want to bring AI into the platform. These include a customer service chatbot, review summaries, and demand prediction for surge pricing.
To learn more about the Black Friday offer and see the complete list of Uber Clone app features,
visit:
About Trioangle Technologies
Every business has a different idea of what its digital platform should do. Trioangle Technologies has spent the years since 2015 helping turn those ideas into working online marketplaces. Having served over 250 clients for the past decade, Trioangle has gained experience working with businesses across different industries and catering to a wide range of business needs. Focusing on business growth and technical support, the company helps clients worldwide build platforms for ride-hailing, on-demand services, delivery, digital entertainment, eCommerce, and other sectors.
Contact Information:
Email:...
Phone: +91 6379630152
Telegram: @Trioangle_Technologies
This deal allows startups to get into the market without having to build their own Uber-like app from scratch. It also makes it easy for existing businesses to move their processes online, making automation easier and reducing manual work.
“Many founders plan their launches toward the end of the year, but development costs often hold them back,” said Vignesh Palanivel, CEO of Trioangle Technologies.“Our Black Friday deals are meant to make that first step a little easier.”
What's Included in the Uber Clone Offer
The Black Friday deal presents a ready-to-launch Uber clone script at a discounted price for a limited time, featuring essentials like:
Tried and Tested Platform that gives businesses a starting point for launching their own ride-hailing app, without spending months going through a lengthy development cycle.
100% Source Code Access to ensure businesses aren't locked into a fixed setup. They can make changes to the platform, work on their branding, connect third-party services, and configure payment processing.
Rider and Driver Apps are available for both iOS and Android. There's also a web-based admin panel where admins can keep an eye on bookings and manage day-to-day platform operations.
Core Ride-Hailing Features cover the essentials of running the service, from real-time GPS tracking and automated ride dispatch to fare calculation, payment processing, and driver payouts.
Deployment Assistance is available for the technical side of getting started, including server setup, platform configuration, and submission to both iOS and Android app stores.
AI-powered Add-ons are available for businesses that want to bring AI into the platform. These include a customer service chatbot, review summaries, and demand prediction for surge pricing.
To learn more about the Black Friday offer and see the complete list of Uber Clone app features,
visit:
About Trioangle Technologies
Every business has a different idea of what its digital platform should do. Trioangle Technologies has spent the years since 2015 helping turn those ideas into working online marketplaces. Having served over 250 clients for the past decade, Trioangle has gained experience working with businesses across different industries and catering to a wide range of business needs. Focusing on business growth and technical support, the company helps clients worldwide build platforms for ride-hailing, on-demand services, delivery, digital entertainment, eCommerce, and other sectors.
Contact Information:
Email:...
Phone: +91 6379630152
Telegram: @Trioangle_Technologies
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