Tet+ Is Now Available On Titan OS-Powered Smart Tvs In 26 European Countries

Strategic partnership adds live TV, Tet+ Originals and global cinema to Titan OS

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS ), the Barcelona-based technology, and advertising company that powers leading TV manufacturers such as Philips, Sharp and JVC, today announced a strategic partnership with Tet, one of the largest technology companies in the Baltics. The agreement brings Tet's streaming service, Tet+, to smart TVs powered by Titan OS.

The launch underscores Titan OS's commitment to strengthening local content discovery by uniting leading domestic broadcasters and regional streaming powerhouses with world-class TV manufacturing ecosystems. With this partnership, Tet+ is available in 26 countries through Titan OS: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

With a Tet+ subscription, viewers gain instant access to a comprehensive lineup of live television channels and an on-demand library featuring global blockbusters, festival gems, and acclaimed Tet+ Originals. Among its standout recent additions, the audience can tune into Līmenis, a new strategic game show with 24/7 live interactive coverage; Ričijs Rū, a heartwarming and educational children's series exploring countryside life; and Obsession, a chilling 2026 psychological horror hit tracking an unhealthy infatuation that arrived just in time for Halloween.

“At Titan OS, our mission is to build deep, meaningful partnerships with the most relevant content players in each region, and Tet+ is a key addition from the Baltics,” said Rick Fens, SVP Business Development at Titan OS.“We are excited to incorporate their wide range of content onto our platform. This agreement will allow Tet to expand its reach and availability across European households via our operating system.”

“Teaming up with Titan OS marks an exciting step in expanding Tet's reach across the Connected TV landscape,” says Edgars Grandāns, Tet's Commercial Director.“Our audiences value flexibility, rich storytelling, and high-quality viewing experiences. Partnering with Titan OS allows us to bring our robust lineup of live TV, beloved Tet Originals, and worldwide cinema directly into living rooms with a frictionless lean-back experience.”

Titan OS powers smart TVs from prominent manufacturers, including Philips, Vestel, JVC and Sharp, giving content partners a clear path to further TV brands across Europe.

About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam, London, and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalized experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About Tet

Tet is one of the largest technology companies in the Baltics, creating innovations for both home and work, and employing a team of more than 1,000 people. The company offers security solutions for strengthening critical national infrastructure, Latvia's largest optical internet infrastructure, reliable and high-quality TV, internet, electricity, and e-commerce services, as well as integrated IT&T solutions for businesses in both Latvia and export markets. Tet develops the most innovative technological solutions in IT security, expands OTT services, and produces original TV content. Tet Group also includes subsidiaries Citrus Solutions, and Helio Media. More:

Mercedes San José

Titan Operating System SL

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Tet+ is now available on Titan OS-powered smart TVs in 26 European countries News Provided By Titan Operating System SL November 12, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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