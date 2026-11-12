Sentinel Blue CEO Andy Sauer Named 2026 NVTC Tech100 Rising Star

Sentinel Blue

The Northern Virginia Technology Council recognized Sauer among ten Rising Star honorees for his leadership in cybersecurity and the CMMC ecosystem.

- Andy SauerCULPEPER, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sentinel Blue today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Andy Sauer has been named a 2026 Tech100 Rising Star honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council. Sauer is one of ten Rising Stars, a category that honors emerging leaders demonstrating exceptional promise and the potential to shape the future of technology.The annual Tech100 Awards recognize the companies, executives, and rising stars driving innovation across the National Capital Region. This year's theme, Innovation in Full Bloom, celebrates the growth, achievements, and bold ideas that keep Northern Virginia's technology community thriving. NVTC will honor Sauer and his fellow recipients at the 2026 Tech100 Celebration on December 15 at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner.“Northern Virginia is where bold ideas become real-world solutions, and our 2026 Tech100 honorees are leading the way,” said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC.“These companies and individuals are pushing the boundaries of what's possible, creating new opportunities, and strengthening our region's position as a global technology hub. Their achievements demonstrate why Northern Virginia continues to be a destination for innovation, investment, and exceptional talent.”Sauer co-founded Sentinel Blue in 2019 to serve the small and midsize contractors of the Defense Industrial Base, companies that are often critical suppliers to the U.S. military but are routinely overlooked by the security market because of their size. In seven years, he has grown Sentinel Blue without outside investment and built it into one of very few firms that are both a managed security service provider and an authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).“I'm honored to be recognized alongside so many leaders who are doing remarkable work in Northern Virginia and beyond,” said Sauer.“But this recognition really belongs to the Sentinel Blue team. Every day, they take on work that is difficult, highly regulated, and unforgiving of shortcuts, all to protect the small businesses our national security depends on. I'm proud to lead a team that holds itself to that standard.”Sauer has become a leading voice for change in the CMMC landscape and speaks regularly at industry events, including CMMC Day, AFCEA, and The Cyber Guild's Uniting Women in Cyber. He also hosts The Watchers, a podcast featuring national security leaders such as General David Petraeus and CrowdStrike co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch.“Andy has never asked anyone on this team to do work he wasn't willing to do himself,” said Ben Wheat, chief technology officer at Sentinel Blue.“He's in the details with our engineers and assessors, he asks the hard questions, and he's always focused on what a decision means for our clients' security. He's built a company that does the work the right way, and the people around him want to rise to that example. It's great to see NVTC recognize what we see from him every day.”Beyond Sentinel Blue, Sauer supports AFCEA International and its Emerging Leader Program, participates in multiple industry organizations, and advocates for The Cyber Guild's work in emerging technology and advancing women into cybersecurity leadership. In 2025, AFCEA International named him to its 40 Under 40 Emerging Leaders class. Outside of Sentinel Blue, Sauer has also served his community as a volunteer paramedic for two decades.About Sentinel BlueSentinel Blue is a CMMC leader and managed security service provider bringing the power of enterprise cybersecurity tools to federal contractors of all sizes. Specializing in emerging technologies and digital transformation, Sentinel Blue offers comprehensive, scalable, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for clients and partners within the Defense Industrial Base and other highly regulated industries. Guided by a belief that enduring security is built through thoughtful leadership, creative problem solving, and a commitment to doing the work the right way, Sentinel Blue partners with contractors and enterprises to protect sensitive information, meet regulatory requirements, and support national security missions.

Elizabeth Cory

SENTINEL BLUE

(571) 485-9030

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Sentinel Blue CEO Andy Sauer Named 2026 NVTC Tech100 Rising Star News Provided By Sentinel Blue November 12, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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