Mission Solar Energy Showcases New Modules And OCI Holdings Supply Chain Strength At RE+ 2026

Booth with OCI TerraSus and OCI Power spans solar value chain from polysilicon to power conversion; featuring residential/C&I modules with high domestic content

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mission Solar Energy, America's longest-operating crystalline solar module brand, will exhibit at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas alongside sister companies OCI TerraSus and OCI Power, highlighting how the OCI Holdings family's integrated supply chain, fully traceable and compliant with foreign entity of concern (FEOC) rules, gives customers confidence in every project. Mission Solar will display its latest commercial and rooftop modules, along with two next-generation G12R modules it expects to launch in late 2027.One Family, From Polysilicon to Power ConversionAll three companies are subsidiaries of OCI Holdings, a global clean energy group based in Seoul, South Korea, and each covers a different link in the solar value chain:- OCI TerraSus produces high-purity solar-grade polysilicon in Sarawak, Malaysia.- Mission Solar Energy designs, engineers and assembles solar modules in San Antonio, Texas.- OCI Power develops and manufactures solar inverters and power conversion systems in South Korea.All three are FEOC-compliant, and none is a prohibited foreign entity (PFE). Together, they give developers, installers and distributors a single family of companies to rely on for polysilicon, modules and power conversion, backed by the scale and long-term commitment of a global parent.“Each of our companies is strong on its own. Together, under OCI Holdings, we cover the solar value chain from polysilicon to power conversion, and that gives our customers something rare in this market: a fully-traceable supply chain they can count on,” said Sam Martens, President of Mission Solar Energy.“We pair the reach of a global energy group with the roots of a San Antonio manufacturer, and we use that strength to keep building here and keep growing domestic content. That's American solar built for the long haul.”New Modules for C&I and Residential Projects595W N-Type Bifacial 144HC with 11.5% Domestic ContentFor commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, Mission Solar will feature its highest-output module, the 595W N-Type Bifacial 144HC. Its bifacial design captures sunlight on both sides of the panel, including light reflected off the ground, to generate more energy from the same footprint. The dual-glass module is designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S. with 11.5% domestic content, is FEOC-compliant and is rated for front loads of up to 5,400 Pa, making it suited to demanding site conditions. A lower-domestic content, U.S.-produced option, expected in 2027, will also be on display.440W N-Type 108HC with 12% Domestic ContentFor residential projects, Mission Solar's 440W N-Type 108HC rooftop module will be the first on the market with 12% domestic content, building on the existing 6% version. Its N-type cells hold up better in heat and lose less output over time, and its multi-busbar design adds more electrical pathways across each cell to reduce power loss. The result is up to 23% efficiency in a module built to perform in challenging weather. The module is approved on leading residential financing platforms, including LightReach and GoodLeap.“Developers and installers aren't buying a spec sheet. They're buying confidence that every module on the pallet will perform for the life of the project,” said Mauricio Ochoa, Vice President of Plant Operations at Mission Solar Energy.“More and more, that confidence starts with a FEOC-compliant supply chain and documentation that holds up to scrutiny. We've built our reputation on tough, American-assembled modules. Now we're putting the proof on paper, from FEOC compliance to the domestic content percentage on every box.”Visit Booth C5408RE+ runs Nov. 16-19, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Mission Solar, OCI TerraSus and OCI Power will exhibit together Nov. 17-19 at Booth C5408.About Mission Solar EnergyMission Solar Energy is a U.S.-based solar module manufacturer headquartered in San Antonio. Known for quality, reliability and customer support, Mission Solar produces high-performance solar modules designed for residential, commercial and industrial applications. More on Mission Solar Energy's products here.

Michelle Collins

Sun PR

+1 813-507-9189

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Mission Solar Energy Showcases New Modules and OCI Holdings Supply Chain Strength at RE+ 2026 News Provided By Michelle Collins, Sun PR November 12, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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