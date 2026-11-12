SE3 Raises $30M Series A Led By Accel, With Keen Venture Partners To Bring Spatial Intelligence To Autonomous Systems

SE3

- Tomek Lepka, Investment Manager, Keen Venture Partners

MUNICH, GERMANY, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SE3 is building the software layer that enables autonomous systems to perceive, reason and act in complex physical environments

Munich, Germany, 12 November 2026 – SE3, the European spatial intelligence provider for autonomous systems, today announced it has raised $30 million in Series A funding. Accel led the round, with participation from Keen Venture Partners, alongside continued support from Lakestar and Seedcamp.

SE3 combines computer vision and AI to help machines turn sensor data into spatial understanding, so they can operate autonomously in real-world conditions, where electronic warfare and satellite navigation disruption are the norm. Its platform-agnostic software connects unmanned systems from different manufacturers and fuses their sensor data into a shared 3D picture of the environment. It runs entirely on the edge, and one operator can command multiple systems by voice.

SE3 works alongside hardware manufacturers rather than competing with them. That matters as defence procurement moves towards modularity and interoperability. In the last two years SE3 has shipped thousands of systems. It is deployed in Ukraine and working with Ukraine, the Bundeswehr, primes, and leading autonomy software providers.

SE3 was founded by CEO Lukas Köstler, CTO Simon Klenk and Chief Science Officer Professor Daniel Cremers. The company spun out of Cremers' computer vision lab at the Technical University of Munich, where Köstler and Klenk were working on their PhDs.

“Autonomy in contested environments is a sovereignty question for Europe. SE3 combines deep research with an architecture that hardware manufacturers can adopt without being forced to re-engineer their systems, a great example of new defence tech integrating seamlessly with existing hardware. We are proud to back Lukas, Simon, Daniel and the rest of the team on this.” – Alexander Ribbink, General Partner, Keen Venture Partners

“Autonomous systems can see, but very few have a sense of place. SE3 gives them one. In just two years, Lukas, Simon and Daniel have taken it from a university lab to thousands of systems in the field, including in Ukraine. Defence is where Europe needs this most, and the hardest place to get it right. Technology that works there will work anywhere.” Tomek Lepka, Investment Manager, Keen Venture Partners

About Keen Venture Partners

Keen Venture Partners is a venture capital firm based in Amsterdam and London, backing exceptional European founders from seed to Series B across software, deep tech, defence, space and security.

Keen's €200M European Defence Space & Security Fund is Europe's first dedicated defence fund and proud to receive backing from a wide range of limited partners including banks, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, pension funds, defence R&D institutions and the EIF European Defence Facility. The fund is supported by a European-wide advisory board that includes former NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, alongside senior military leaders, policymakers, and defence industry veterans.

Keen will use its network across the different MoD's and the defence industry to stimulate and drive adoption, supporting portfolio companies in validating and expanding their traction.

Keen Venture Partners BV

Keen Venture Partners BV

+31617753979

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SE3 raises $30M Series A led by Accel, with Keen Venture Partners to bring spatial intelligence to autonomous systems News Provided By Keen Venture Partners BV November 12, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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