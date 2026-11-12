DG Gas Safety Ltd Receives 2026 Quality Business Award For Best Gas Fitter In Belfast, UK

BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized DG Gas Safety Ltd as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Gas Fitter in Belfast, UK. This distinction celebrates DG Gas Safety Ltd's commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.DG Gas Safety Ltd is a leading gas engineering company based in Belfast. DG Gas Safety Ltd provides professional and reliable gas and oil heating services to homeowners and landlords across Belfast, Bangor, Newtownabbey, Newtownards and Lisburn. With a team of seven fully qualified gas engineers, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including annual boiler servicing, landlord gas safety inspections and certificates, boiler repairs, emergency breakdown assistance, boiler replacements and new heating installations. As a Gas Safe and OFTEC registered company, as well as a registered installer for Phoenix Natural Gas and Firmus Energy, DG Gas Safety Ltd is committed to maintaining high standards of safety, reliability and workmanship across every service it provides.At DG Gas Safety Ltd, customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything the team does. Whether carrying out a routine boiler service, resolving a heating issue or installing a new boiler, the company combines expert knowledge with professional service to deliver dependable solutions tailored to each customer's needs. Every repair and service includes the necessary safety checks to help ensure the boiler is operating correctly and safely. Regular annual boiler servicing is recommended to maintain heating efficiency, support reliable performance and help extend the lifespan of the system. With fully trained and insured heating engineers, DG Gas Safety Ltd continues to provide property owners throughout Belfast and the surrounding areas with quality heating services and free, competitive quotations.During the selection process, DG Gas Safety Ltd stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to customer success. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied customers who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from DG Gas Safety Ltd customers reflecting their experience working with the company:“Excellent service from Glenn, rang as I had an error message on my boiler earlier today. Glenn called out 30 mins later, checked and fixed the problem, I was delighted! Glenn was friendly, and professional, and charged a very reasonable price. Would 100% recommend this company.”“Fantastic service from DG gas safety. I had found this company on google after being let down by someone off check a trade. Glenn was out within 2 hrs and informed me exactly of the problem, when they could fix it and approx costs. Great communication from start to finish. Lewis who completed the works was lovely and friendly. Carried out the works professionally and very tidily. Excellent service from start to finish and I would highly recommend! Thank you very much Glenn and Lewis!”“Just to provide some positive feedback, the engineer that visited my property when the gas supply wasn't reaching the boiler guided me to the phoenix energy who he himself spoke to and provided the information they needed which saved a lot of time for when phoenix arrived. This is not the first time that DG has provided a great service to me. Would highly recommend.”“I recently had a Gas Installation done and the team was reliable quick & friendly from the start. Glen explained everything clearly and the job was completed safely and professionally. They left the place clean & tidy. The price was very fair for the quality of work delivered so I would highly recommend their services.”The DG Gas Safety Ltd team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring strong project outcomes and a service experience built on trust, quality, and care.For more information about DG Gas Safety Ltd, visit: []ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail:...

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DG Gas Safety Ltd Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Gas Fitter in Belfast, UK News Provided By Quality Business Awards November 12, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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