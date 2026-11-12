The Pesti Group Invites Supply Chain Companies To Participate In The 2027 Supply Chain GTM/ABM Gap Market Survey

Participants will receive the final report and see how peers choose target accounts, stand out with buyers, and connect marketing to commercial success.

- Charlie Pesti, President, Pesti GroupFORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Pesti Group invites founders and leaders in marketing, sales, product marketing, or revenue at supply chain technology and services companies to take part in the 2027 Supply Chain GTM/ABM Gap survey.The study examines how companies bring their offerings to market, what gets in the way of turning those efforts into growth, and what they plan to change in 2027. Participants will receive the final report to compare their approach with peers and identify practices they can test in their own organizations.Take the surveyThe research will explore questions facing supply chain technology and services companies, including:=> How do companies define their ideal customers and select target accounts?=> How do they differentiate their offerings and build visibility in the market?=> How do sales and marketing teams align their work?=> How do companies measure performance and connect marketing activity to business outcomes?=> What challenges affect execution, and which capabilities and investments are priorities for 2027?By sharing their experiences, participants will help create a clearer picture of the challenges companies face when putting their commercial strategies into practice.“Understanding how supply chain organizations approach marketing, sales and commercial growth is important to strengthening the industry. This research will help bring industry perspectives together and identify opportunities for organizations to improve how they connect strategy with execution,” said Charlie Pesti, President, Pesti Group.“Growth doesn't happen because a company has a strong product and a good message alone. Companies need to connect the right market and buyer problems with clear positioning, credibility, demand creation and a path to pipeline. Through this research, we want to understand how supply chain companies connect those activities in practice, where they encounter challenges and what they need to strengthen to support growth in 2027,” said Priyanka Ann Saini, Executive Director at The Pesti Group.=======> Take the survey < =======About Pesti Group------------------------Pesti Group is a leading Supply Chain Marketing and Strategy firm that develops strategic go-to-market and account-based marketing programs connecting marketing, PR and commercial activities around defined audiences, target accounts and commercial business objectives.For media enquiries, contact:

Gitte Willemsens

Pesti Group

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The Pesti Group Invites Supply Chain Companies to Participate in the 2027 Supply Chain GTM/ABM Gap Market Survey News Provided By Pesti Group November 12, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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