Half Of UK Compliance Questions Cannot Be Answered As Asked, Whyaml Study Finds

Of 1,587 compliance questions asked by UK practitioners in 2026, 51% could be answered as asked. The remaining 49% required narrowing, a tipping-off safeguard, referral to the firm's nominated officer, or refusal. Analysis by WhyAML.

Chae J. Pak, Founder and CEO of Go 2 Glory Ltd, on the finding behind WhyAML Companion: practitioners are already putting compliance questions into AI, but cannot show a supervisor what they asked or why.

A WhyAML Companion answer: every figure shown with the provision it came from and who reviewed it, the authorities the answer relies on listed, and the whole exchange written to the practice's own compliance log.

Analysis of 1,587 questions from UK practitioners finds 49% require narrowing, referral or refusal. Go 2 Glory Ltd launches WhyAML Companion in response.

- Chae J. Pak, Founder and CEO, Go 2 Glory LtdLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Go 2 Glory Ltd today announced WhyAML Companion, compliance-grade AI for accountancy practices, built on an unexpected finding. Of 1,587 real compliance questions asked by UK practitioners in 2026, spanning 135 subjects, only 51% could be safely answered in the form in which they arrived. The remaining 49% could not; not because the answers were unknown, but because answering them as asked would have been wrong.The questions are already being askedA client has asked to pay a fee from an account in someone else's name. The Partner is not sure whether that changes anything. It is late, the helpline has closed, and the compliance consultant will not reply until Tuesday.So the question goes into Claude or ChatGPT.This is not a failure of discipline. Compliance questions arrive at the pace of client work; the people who can answer them properly do not. A general-purpose AI is immediate, articulate and often free, and it will answer anything.WhyAML classified each question by what a safe response would require. Of the 777 questions that could not be answered as asked:- 303 needed narrowing first, because the answer depended on facts the practitioner had not supplied.- 326 carried a tipping-off risk that changed what could properly be said.- 86 had to be referred to the firm's nominated officer.- 62 had to be declined outright.Why a better AI model does not fix thisThe problem is not that the models are poor. A general-purpose AI is structurally unsuited to this job, for reasons a better model does not remove.First, it cannot tell the kinds of question apart. "Ask the client where the money came from" is ordinary customer due diligence. "Tell the client we are looking into where the money came from", once a suspicious activity report has been made, can amount to tipping off, a criminal offence under section 333A of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. The two sentences share almost every word. There is no phrase to block, and no list of forbidden terms that catches the second and leaves the first alone. A filter built on words will either refuse the lawful question or permit the unlawful one, and only one of those failures ends in a prosecution.Second, it knows nothing about the firm: the obligations that apply to it, its supervisor, or who is authorised to make the decision. Each is determinative; none is in the conversation.How WhyAML Companion answersWhyAML Companion decides what kind of question it has before it answers. A question that depends on missing facts is narrowed with the practitioner first. One that carries a tipping-off risk is answered only within what can properly be said. One that belongs with the nominated officer is referred there, and one that should not be answered is declined.When it does answer, it does not make up figures. Periods, thresholds and deadlines come from a managed repository. Each is shown with the provision it came from, and who reviewed it and when. Obligations and limits are presented differently, so a five-year duty to keep records cannot be mistaken for a ten-year ceiling. Keeping client records longer than the law allows can itself be a breach. Every answer lists the authorities it relies on, and goes no further than they do.Because Companion sits inside the WhyAML practice portal, it already knows the firm's background, its obligations and its nominated officer. Client details stay inside the practice. The practitioner's words never leave it - only a redacted restatement of the question, names removed and the facts the answer turns on kept.A record the firm can stand behindSupervisory interest extends beyond whether a firm reached the correct conclusion to whether it can show what it considered, when, and on what basis. Every exchange is written to the practice's own log as the answer is given: the question, its classification, the authorities relied on, the version of the source material, the outcome and the timestamp, filed against the client or matter.A firm adopting new technology for anti-money laundering purposes must also assess the risks and record that assessment in writing. It is the obligation most often missed, and rarely through carelessness: the tool was never procured by the firm at all. Somebody opened a consumer service and used it, so no adoption decision was taken. Adopting WhyAML Companion is that decision, and it comes with documentation the firm can adopt as its own.A complete position, rather than another toolEvery WhyAML product until now has answered questions about the client: who they are, whether they control the account the money comes from, and whether a payment and its evidence arrive together. WhyAML Companion answers the practitioner's own questions.A sole practitioner and a bank carry the same obligations under the same regulations. One has a compliance function; the other has a partner, an inbox and a question at 4pm on a Friday. No amount of client verification reaches that."Practitioners are already putting compliance questions into AI or posting on a forum," said Chae J. Pak, Founder and CEO of Go 2 Glory Ltd, the company behind WhyAML. "They just can't show a supervisor what they asked or why. Companion gives them an answer they can rely on, and gives the firm a record it can stand behind, with every question filed against the matter it belongs to."WhyAML Companion is available now within the existing WhyAML practice portal at whyaml.About Go 2 Glory LtdGo 2 Glory Ltd is a London-based technology company building compliance infrastructure for regulated businesses. Its WhyAML platform brings identity, payment and compliance judgement onto a single rail, with attribution Patent Protected via the PCT, EPO and USPTO. It is built for firms carrying a full anti-money-laundering obligation without the compliance function of a large institution.Media contact... | whyaml | go2glory/press

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