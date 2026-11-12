Gallery Collection Reveals 2026 Business Holiday Card Trends: Tradition Meets Personalization

Gallery Collection's 2026 Business Holiday Card Trends Report explores traditional designs, greater creative variety and personalization in business holiday greetings.

Christmas card featuring a botanical tree of evergreen branches, poinsettias and pinecones with gold accents and Season's Greetings lettering.

Dramatic lighting and traditional religious imagery illustrate the range of artistic styles available for business holiday greetings.

A snow-covered barn illustrates how nostalgic winter scenes bring familiarity and character to holiday card designs.

An ornament design with dedicated logo placement demonstrates how businesses can incorporate their identity into a seasonal greeting.

Early-season findings highlight enduring Christmas traditions, greater design variety and more personalized business greetings.

LANDING, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As businesses prepare to recognize customers, employees and professional partners this holiday season, familiar Christmas traditions remain prominent in greeting card selections, even as design variety and personalization offer new ways to communicate appreciation.Gallery Collection, a family-owned provider of premium printed products since 1929, has published its 2026 Business Holiday Card Trends Report, examining five design, messaging and customization directions emerging from early-season customer ordering activity and product design observations.The report's central finding is that tradition and individuality can coexist: classic seasonal imagery continues to resonate while businesses have an extensive range of styles, subjects and personalization options for expressing their identities.Five Business Holiday Card Trends for 20261. Traditional Christmas imagery remains a favorite.Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths and religious designs continue to feature prominently in Gallery Collection's holiday card selections. These familiar symbols appear in styles ranging from richly illustrated winter scenes to understated compositions with elegant typography and metallic accents.2. Greater design variety offers businesses more ways to express their identity.Holiday cards are not limited to a single artistic direction. The 2026 assortment includes traditional, contemporary, religious, industry-inspired and sophisticated corporate designs. This variety allows organizations to choose greetings appropriate for their audiences, industries and brand personalities.3. Nostalgic winter scenes offer familiarity and character.Snow-covered barns, vintage trucks and picturesque winter landscapes are represented among popular designs. These subjects combine recognizable holiday imagery with distinctive visual storytelling, offering alternatives to conventional seasonal motifs.4. Personalization brings company identity into the greeting.Gallery Collection's early-season ordering observations show increased use of company-name personalization on card fronts compared with the equivalent period in 2025. Businesses can also incorporate logos, custom sentiments and signatures to create greetings that are recognizable without overwhelming the seasonal message.5. Holiday messages balance tradition and versatility."Merry Christmas" remains a leading front-card greeting, while "Happy Holidays" and "Season's Greetings" continue to be important options. The continued presence of these messages reflects the different communication needs of businesses reaching customers, employees and professional partners.Printed Greetings and Business RelationshipsThe findings highlight an enduring purpose behind business holiday cards: acknowledging professional relationships through a tangible expression of appreciation.Historical research from the Greeting Card Association provides additional context. A national study published in 2022 found that approximately one-third of surveyed U.S. small businesses had sent greeting cards during at least one winter holiday season between 2018 and 2020. Physical greeting cards accounted for the substantial majority of cards sent by participating businesses."The most meaningful business holiday cards combine familiar traditions with thoughtful details that reflect the sender and the relationship," said Leslie Leifer, Chief Marketing Officer at Gallery Collection.For organizations selecting holiday greetings, Gallery Collection recommends considering the recipient, the intended message, the company's visual identity and the personalization that will make the greeting feel thoughtful and appropriate.About the 2026 Trends ReportThe report draws on Gallery Collection's holiday card ordering observations, product design classifications, front-card greeting selections, personalization data and examples from its 2026 assortment. Year-over-year observations compare equivalent seasonal periods in 2025 and 2026.Because the 2026 holiday ordering season is ongoing, the findings are preliminary. They describe Gallery Collection's customer activity and product selection, rather than a nationally representative industry survey or a full-season forecast.The complete 2026 Business Holiday Card Trends Report, including design examples and practical guidance for businesses, is available on the Gallery Collection website.About Gallery CollectionFounded in 1929 and based in Landing, New Jersey, Gallery Collection is a family-owned provider of premium printed products, including holiday and everyday greeting cards, presentation folders, business cards, note cards and more. Made in the USA, Gallery Collection products combine distinctive design, quality craftsmanship and personalization options to help businesses and individuals create meaningful connections.For more information, visit .

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Gallery Collection Reveals 2026 Business Holiday Card Trends: Tradition Meets Personalization News Provided By Prudent Publishing November 12, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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