Harshdeep Kaur Celebrates 15 Years Of 'Rockstar', Shares Interesting Anecdote About Recording 'Katiya Karun' With AR Rahman

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Singer Harshdeep Kaur marked 15 years of the film "Rockstar" by revisiting memories of recording the much-loved song "Katiya Karun" with music maestro A.R. Rahman.

On the occasion, she shared an interesting anecdote about how Rahman composed the song on the spot and recalled how she had manifested being a part of the film's music album. Taking to Instagram, she shared her video with the caption,“15 Years of Rockstar And 15 Years of Katiya Karun Rahman sir, thank you for trusting me with Katiya Karun. Irshad Kamil sahab, aapke lafzon ko awaaz dena mere liye bahut khaas raha. Imtiaz sir, thank you for making me a part of Rockstar. Aur Ranbir Kapoor aur Nargis Fakhri, thank you for bringing this song to life on screen. Iss safar ka hissa bankar hamesha grateful rahungi. Aur aap sabka shukriya, jo 15 saal baad bhi iss gaane ko utna hi pyaar dete hain.”

Recalling how she got the opportunity to sing 'Katiya Karun', Harshdeep shared that she received a call from Rahman asking her to visit his studio for a song in Rockstar. When she reached the studio and saw the lyrics, she was delighted to learn that she would be singing a Punjabi song for the film.

“Hi, this is Harshdeep Kaur. And today, 15 years have passed since the completion of the movie Rockstar. I still remember that day. I got a call from Rehman sir. He said, come to my Bhawai studio. There's a song that I want you to sing. When I reached the studio, when he gave me the lyrics, he had written some words on it. Katya karo, tera roo, main saari raati katya karo. I was very happy from inside that I was getting to sing a Punjabi song for Rehman sir. And that too for the movie Rockstar. So, somewhere or the other, I manifested very strongly that I wish I had a song in this movie. And when I came home, I quickly opened my music diary, in which I write all my songs,” revealed Harshdeep.

She went on to add,“And I wrote on it, music AR Rahman, lyrics Irshad Kamil, director Imtiaz Ali, singer Harshdeep Kaur. It was around 2 or 3 in the morning when we were recording this song. He took the lyrics of this song in his hand in front of me and composed it on the spot. There was a moment when he played a very beautiful guitar riff on the piano. And I thought of a poem by Sultan Bahu.”

“This is what I sang. Jaisi yeh gaana release hua, iska first promo aaya aur woh tinglingling se shuru hua. And it became an instant hit. And aaj bhi iska gaane par itne saare reels ban raha hai. Aap sab isko apne daily life ka ya apne important moments ka, apne travel journeys ka ek hisa banate hain. So, I am really really grateful to all of you for giving so much love to this song. I feel honoured to be a part of this epic album called Rockstar.”

“Katiya Karun”, sung by Harshdeep Kaur, is one of the popular tracks from Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film“Rockstar,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. Composed by A.R. Rahman, the song also features additional vocals by Sapna Awasthi.

“Rockstar” was released worldwide in theatres on 11 November 2011.