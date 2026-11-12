With Right Opportunities, Students Can Help Build 'Viksit Bharat@2047': President Murmu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday that there is no dearth of talent in our country and the students only require the right opportunities, a conducive environment and proper guidance to contribute to building 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

Interacting with a group of meritorious students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu urged students to aim high and strive to realise their dreams with dedication, discipline, and self-confidence.

She said that education should not only be a means to earn a livelihood for themselves; rather, their goal should also be to create employment opportunities through their knowledge.

She stressed that when our youth become job creators, the country's inclusive development will gain further momentum.

The President appreciated that Eklavya Model Residential Schools are not only providing quality education to tribal students but also offering them opportunities to hone their multifaceted talents.

This interaction was organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada, observed every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, an official statement said.

The President added that the nation is moving forward to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by the year 2047 and the development of every region of the country and every section of society is essential.

She said that there is no dearth of talent in our country.

"What the students require are the right opportunities, a conducive environment, and proper guidance," the President added.

She was happy to note that the ratio of boys and girls in Eklavya Model Residential Schools is equal.

She said that it is a testament to country's progress toward inclusive development.

The President advised students to be well-informed about current affairs and the changes taking place in the country and the world.

This will help them develop logical thinking and analytical skills, she said.

She advised students that whenever they visit their village, they should share with their family members, relatives, and neighbours, the knowledge of current affairs and information about public welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

"Such efforts on their part will benefit their family and society, and will also add greater meaning and purpose to their education," the statement said.