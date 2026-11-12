Uttarakhand News: Centre Doubles Death Compensation To Rs8 Lakh, Farmers-Livestock Owners To Benefit

Uttarakhand families who have suffered due to natural calamities will now get more financial relief after the centre amended compensation rules under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). After an appeal from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government has given approval to increase the amount of relief provided. This includes doubling compensation for families of those who died in disasters from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

The decision was supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was applauded by Chief Minister Dhami and Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik. Increased relief is very important for Uttarakhand, which often suffers damage to homes, farming land and livestock due to flooding, landslides, cloudbursts, heavy rain and snowfall.

SDRF NDRF Compensation Rules Amended From 2026-27

Due to the difficult geographical conditions of the state, it is important that families receive sufficient relief after a disaster, said Chief Minister Dhami. Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation confirmed that the new rules came into effect from 2026-27.

The new rules include increased compensation for those who have died, are disabled, injured, lost their homes along with items in their home, farming losses and animal deaths.

Increased Death Compensation

Those who die during a disaster will now receive increased compensation of Rs 8 lakh (from Rs 4 lakh). This also includes those who are eligible and were involved in rescue and relief work.

The following are the new compensation amounts:



Permanent disability (40-60%): Rs 94,000 (from Rs 74,000).

Permanent disability (>60%): Rs 3.20 lakh (from Rs 2.50 lakh).

Severe injury requiring hospitalisation for longer than a week: Rs 20,500 (from Rs 16,000). Less than a week in hospital: Rs 7,000 (from Rs 5,400).

Increased Compensation For Farmers

The centre has also increased the input subsidy rates for farming and horticulture losses. Up to 2 hectares can be claimed.



Rain fed crops: Rs 11,000 per hectare (from Rs 8,500).

Assured irrigation crops: Rs 22,000 per hectare (from 17,000). Perennial & horticulture crops: Rs 30,000 per hectare (from Rs 22,500).

Clothing and domestic item losses have also been increased to double the previous amount of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 per family.

Increased Animal Compensation

Animal owners will also receive increased compensation. Large animals such as cows, buffaloes, camels and yaks will now be compensated at Rs 50,000 (from Rs 37,500) per animal. Up to 3 animals can be claimed per family.

Smaller animals such as goats, sheep and pigs will now be compensated at Rs 5,100 (from Rs 4,000) per animal. Poultry will be compensated at Rs 130 (from Rs 100) per bird.

The new rules also provide increased compensation for silk manufacturing losses, farming land losses and fodder costs for animals in camps.

Appreciation Of Centre's Decision

The Uttarakhand government believe that the new SDRF and NDRF rules will provide better financial support for families who have suffered through a disaster. This will help local people to recover from their losses.