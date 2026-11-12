Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Solapur Airport Pilot Safe Now
Trainer Aircraft Incident at Solapur Airport
A trainer aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at Solapur Airport in Maharashtra, with a female trainee pilot on board escaping unhurt, airport officials said.
Emergency Response and Investigation
Following the incident, fire and police personnel rushed to the spot. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
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