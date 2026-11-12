Bulgaria Wants To Receive As Much Gas From Azerbaijan As Possible, PM Says
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. Bulgaria wants to receive as much gas from Azerbaijan as possible, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said in response to a question from Trend on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.
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