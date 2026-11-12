Uzbekistan, Indonesia Discuss Expanding Trade And Investment Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Indonesia have discussed ways to strengthen political dialogue and expand trade, economic and investment cooperation during a phone conversation between foreign ministers on Thursday.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov announced the talks in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.

During the conversation, Saidov and his Indonesian counterpart, Arrmanatha Nasir, reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and their future prospects. They emphasized the importance of further strengthening traditionally friendly ties, intensifying political dialogue and taking economic cooperation to a new level, particularly by expanding trade and investment.

"Particular attention was paid to further strengthening our traditionally friendly ties, intensifying political dialogue, and expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation," Saidov said in his post.

The ministers also discussed opportunities to deepen coordination within the United Nations and other international organizations and exchanged views on the agenda of upcoming bilateral events.

Uzbekistan and Indonesia have been working to deepen their economic partnership. Bilateral trade reached $181.4 million in 2025, up nearly 23% from the previous year, according to Indonesia's Ministry of Trade.

In March 2026, the two countries signed an agreement on trade and investment cooperation and announced the launch of negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement. Agriculture, investment, market access, and the removal of trade barriers have also been identified as priority areas for cooperation.