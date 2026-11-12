European Parliament Calls For Diversification Of Supplies To Strengthen Energy Security

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Diversification of energy supplies remains a key priority for the European Union as it seeks to reduce energy costs for households and businesses and strengthen its energy security, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin, Metsola said the EU would continue working to ensure more affordable energy supplies through its diversification strategy.

"On energy, we will continue to work also on behalf of the European Parliament to see that our bills go down for families and businesses. And that is why our strategy has been all along to diversify our supplies," she said.

She also highlighted the importance of cooperation with international partners, noting that the recent EU-Canada summit had produced positive results that the sides now expected to translate into tangible outcomes.

Metsola also stressed the need for a united European position on Ukraine, saying that a coherent and consistent voice was essential in supporting efforts to achieve a just, sustainable and lasting peace.

The 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) is being held in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The event brings together leaders from nearly 50 European countries and other partner states.

The meeting is taking place at the Dublin Convention Centre, co-chaired by European Council President António Costa and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. The summit is being held under the motto "Europe – strong, secure and connected".

European security, Russia's war against Ukraine, economic competitiveness, energy security, transport infrastructure development and stronger regional connectivity are among the key topics on the agenda.

Particular attention will be paid to Europe's defense capabilities, efforts to counter cyberattacks, disinformation and other hybrid threats, as well as the division of responsibility for ensuring European security between European countries and the United States.

The economic agenda includes developing innovation and digital infrastructure, strengthening transport links, ensuring affordable and reliable energy supplies, and improving the resilience of the European economy to external shocks.

The European Political Community was established in 2022, following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, as a platform for political dialogue and coordination among European countries.

For Azerbaijan, participation in the summit is particularly important in terms of energy cooperation, the peace process in the South Caucasus and the development of transport connectivity.

The next EPC summit is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in May 2028. This will give Baku an opportunity to host European leaders and continue dialogue on regional and broader European agenda issues.

Following the conclusion of the EPC summit in Dublin, a separate informal meeting of the leaders of the 27 EU member states will be held on November 13.