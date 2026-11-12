UK Physician Proposes 'Perception Filler' Framework For Reading Supplement Labels As Transparency Initiative

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The peer-reviewed paper names a supplement formulation pattern where ingredients may add more to perceived completeness than substantive contribution.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A paper proposing a new way to describe a recurring pattern in food supplement formulation has been published in The Journal of Nutrition.

The paper, titled The Perception Filler: A Proposed Conceptual Framework for Ingredient-Interpretation Gaps in Food Supplements, is authored by Abdulrahman Alsawadi, a UK emergency medicine physician. It proposes the term“perception filler” for an ingredient whose presence in a formulation may contribute more to how complete or substantial a product appears than to an interpretable nutritional or botanical contribution in the form and quantity used.

The pattern described most clearly involves small quantities of raw botanical powders listed among a product's active ingredients, where the declared form provides little basis for estimating the amount of relevant phytochemical constituents actually present.

Using turmeric powder as its principal worked example, the paper distinguishes a perception filler from related categories including excipients, proprietary blends, extract-equivalence labelling and botanical adulteration, so that the term is not applied indiscriminately.

The distinction does not depend on an agreed dose threshold. Instead, the framework asks whether the ingredient's declared form, quantity and compositional information provide enough information to judge its substantive supplemental contribution, or whether its presence is more likely to contribute primarily to the formulation narrative.

“The question isn't simply whether an ingredient reaches a particular dose,” said Alsawadi.“It is whether the way it is declared gives the reader enough information to judge what that declaration actually represents. A raw botanical powder listed among the named actives may add to the impression of a comprehensive formulation while providing very limited information about the relevant constituent content.”

The framework is intended as a tool for researchers, regulators and consumers examining supplement formulation and labelling practice. It provides a proposed definition, working criteria for identification and an argument for clearer disclosure of botanical ingredient form and, where applicable, standardisation.

It does not make a judgement about the efficacy of any particular ingredient, product, brand or formulator. Instead, it identifies a gap in the existing labelling taxonomy and argues that clearer disclosure of ingredient form and composition could make supplement labels more interpretable without requiring regulators to establish universal efficacy thresholds.

About the author

Dr Abdulrahman Alsawadi is an emergency medicine physician and founder of Kanthos Limited, the company behind the Olivantine supplement brand; and the author of Decoding the Label (Kanthos House, 2026), a consumer guide to interpreting supplement labels, in which the term“perception filler” was first introduced.

Kanthos Communications

Kanthos Limited

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UK Physician Proposes 'Perception Filler' Framework for Reading Supplement Labels As Transparency Initiative News Provided By Kanthos Limited November 12, 2026, 10:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.