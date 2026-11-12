XYRA Launches An Agentic AI Accounting Assistant For Smes As UAE Corporate Tax Registrations Top 740,000

#JustAskXYRA: UAE business owners can now get instant answers on bookkeeping, corporate tax and compliance from XYRA's AI accounting assistant.

The #JustAskXYRA campaign gives UAE business owners instant answers on bookkeeping, tax and compliance, without waiting for an advisor.

- Mr. Selvam, Founder and CEO, XYRADUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XYRA (thexyra ) has launched #JustAskXYRA, a campaign introducing its AI accounting assistant for bookkeeping, tax and compliance queries to businesses across the UAE.The assistant brings bookkeeping automation to everyday finance work. Business owners and finance teams can ask questions about their books and get answers without waiting for an advisor to respond.The launch comes as UAE businesses continue to adjust to corporate tax, which was introduced in 2023. In April 2026, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) reported more than 743,000 corporate tax registrants. For many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), this is their first experience of filing corporate tax returns. Every business has to register and file an annual return, including those that pay no tax under Small Business Relief (available to businesses with revenue of up to AED 3 million).In August 2026, the Ministry of Finance extended this relief to tax periods ending on or before 31 December 2029, so smaller firms will keep filing returns for years to come and will need clean, up-to-date books to do it. XYRA's AI accounting assistant is built for these businesses, many of which run without an in-house finance team."Since corporate tax came in, small business owners have far more questions about their accounts than they used to, and most of them don't have a finance team to ask," said Mr. Selvam, Founder and CEO of XYRA. "We want those owners to get a clear answer when the question comes up, not days later."XYRA is DIFC-certified and backed by Microsoft, with access provided through the IGNYTE community. The company is set to showcase at GITEX 2026 from 8th to 11th December.

Mr. Selvam

XYRA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

+971 55 436 3134

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

XYRA launches an agentic AI accounting assistant for SMEs as UAE corporate tax registrations top 740,000 News Provided By XYRA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED November 12, 2026, 10:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.