Etisalat UAE Unveils AI Marketing Hub To Simplify Digital Advertising For Smbs With Agentic AI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: etisalat UAE today unveiled AI Marketing Hub, an agentic AI-driven, self-service platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses SMBs plan, create, launch and optimise digital advertising campaigns from one place. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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In collaboration with Pixis, an AI-powered advertising technology company, AI Marketing Hub brings together marketing strategy, creative production, campaign orchestration and performance optimisation in one platform, helping businesses do more with fewer resources. The solution is designed for SMB owners and marketers who may not have access to a dedicated marketing agency, in-house media buyer or specialist advertising team.

Using agentic AI workflows, the platform can build media strategies and plans tailored to a business's goals and budget, generate image and video advertising assets using AI, and launch campaigns across platforms including Google Ads, Meta and TikTok. Once campaigns are live, AI Marketing Hub continuously monitors performance and optimises activity, while providing live reporting and analytics to help businesses make informed decisions.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President – SMB, etisalat UAE, said:“For many SMBs, the challenge is having the time, resources and specialist capabilities needed to compete effectively across digital channels. AI Marketing Hub is designed to change that by bringing the entire digital marketing journey into one experience. By applying agentic AI to everyday marketing workflows, we are helping businesses act on marketing opportunities with greater speed and precision, while making smarter use of their budgets and focusing more of their time on growth.”

Pixis is the technology partner behind the development of AI Marketing Hub, providing the platform's front-end and back-end technology. The platform has been developed exclusively for etisalat UAE business customers, bringing these capabilities together in a dedicated experience tailored to their digital marketing needs.

Hari Valiyath, Founder and Chief Business Officer, Pixis, said:“The real promise of agentic AI is not simply generating content or answering questions-it is helping businesses move from intent to action. AI Marketing Hub combines strategy, creative production, campaign execution and ongoing optimisation in one intelligent workflow, enabling UAE SMBs to market with the speed, discipline and data-driven decision-making traditionally available only to larger organisations.”

AI Marketing Hub addresses a significant opportunity within the UAE's expanding SMB economy. According to the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, SMBs contribute more than 63 per cent of the country's non-oil GDP, with more than one million active business licences now held by SMBs nationwide. The need for accessible marketing solutions is particularly relevant for smaller businesses, with Mastercard's 2026 SME Confidence Index finding that 35 per cent of UAE SMEs identify marketing and promotional support as an area that could accelerate growth.

By equipping smaller businesses with enterprise-grade marketing capabilities traditionally associated with larger marketing teams and agencies, AI Marketing Hub is designed to reduce barriers to professional digital advertising. Businesses can use the platform to move from planning to execution without managing multiple tools and workflows, while continuous campaign optimisation reduces the need for day-to-day manual intervention.

AI Marketing Hub will also offer flexible subscription tiers, allowing businesses to select capabilities based on their requirements and scale their use of the platform as they grow.

The introduction of AI Marketing Hub expands etisalat UAE's portfolio of AI-powered solutions for SMBs and reflects its focus on making advanced technologies practical and accessible to businesses across the country. It also supports the wider direction of applying agentic AI to market-ready business solutions that can help organisations improve productivity, make faster decisions and create new opportunities for growth.

The launch aligns with the UAE's wider drive to advance agentic AI and strengthen the digital capabilities and competitiveness of businesses across the country.

SMB owners and marketers can register their interest in early access, a free trial or demo at etisalat UAE | AI Marketing Hub

About etisalat UAE:

etisalat UAE is the flagship telcom arm of the etisalat group. Building on five decades of network leadership, it delivers secure, high-performance connectivity and advanced digital solutions for individuals, homes, businesses and government entities across the UAE. Its capabilities span fixed and mobile connectivity, AI-powered solutions, cloud, cybersecurity and sovereign digital infrastructure, providing businesses and government entities with secure, reliable and scalable technology solutions to meet their evolving needs.

etisalat UAE continues to invest in next-generation networks and digital infrastructure, strengthening the UAE's digital economy and enabling a more connected and intelligent future.