Gold Prices Fall Sharply After Diwali: Check 22K And 24K Rates Across India

Gold Price Today: After a sharp rise over two consecutive days, gold prices dropped significantly on November 12. Based on updates till 12 PM, check out the latest 22 and 24 carat gold rates in Kolkata and other major cities right now.

Gold Price Today:After a sharp rise over two consecutive days, gold prices dropped significantly on November 12. Based on updates till 12 PM, check out the latest 22 and 24 carat gold rates in Kolkata and other major cities right now.

Kolkata gold price today

24 Carat –– The price of 1 gram gold is Rs 13,980, which is a drop of Rs 218 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,39,800, which is a drop of Rs 2,180 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams gold is Rs 13,98,000, which is a drop of Rs 21,800 from yesterday.

22 Carat – The price of 1 gram gold is Rs 12,815, down Rs 200 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,28,150, down Rs 2,000 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams gold is Rs 12,81,500, down Rs 20,000 from yesterday.

18 Carat – The price of 1 gram gold is Rs 10,485, down Rs 164 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,04,850, down Rs 1,640 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams gold is Rs 10,48,500, down Rs 16,400 from yesterday.

24 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,39,950, which is Rs 2,180 less than yesterday.

22 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,28,350, which is Rs 1,950 less than yesterday.

18 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,05,000, which is Rs 1,640 less than yesterday.

24 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,39,850, which is Rs 2,180 lower than yesterday.

22 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,28,200, which is Rs 2,000 lower than yesterday.

18 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,04,900, which is Rs 1,640 lower than yesterday.

24 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,39,800, falling Rs 2,180 from yesterday.

22 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,28,150, falling Rs 2,000 from yesterday.

18 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,04,850, falling Rs 1,640 from yesterday.

24 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,39,800, seeing a drop of Rs 2,180 from yesterday.

22 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,28,150, seeing a drop of Rs 2,000 from yesterday.

18 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,04,900, seeing a drop of Rs 1,600 from yesterday.

24 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,39,800, dropping by Rs 2,180 since yesterday.

22 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,28,150, dropping by Rs 2,000 since yesterday.

18 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,04,850, dropping by Rs 1,640 since yesterday.

24 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,39,950, which is down Rs 2,180 from yesterday.

22 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,28,350, which is down Rs 1,950 from yesterday.

18 Carat – The price of 10 grams gold is Rs 1,05,000, which is down Rs 1,640 from yesterday.