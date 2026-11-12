IPL 2027 Trade: How Has Arshdeep Singh's Salary Changed Over The Years? Check Out Here

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has recently made headlines following his high-profile move to the Mumbai Indians through a trade deal that saw all-rounder Hardik Pandya move to the Punjab Kings in return ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

While Hardik received a pay hike of INR 1.65 crore to join PBKS for INR 18 crore, Arshdeep joined the five-time IPL champions on an existing contract fee of INR 18 crore, bringing an end to his eight-year stint with his first franchise, Punjab Kings, where he made his IPL debut in 2019.

During his stint with his home franchise, Arshdeep Singh evolved into Punjab Kings' all-time leading wicket-taker, claiming 111 wickets across 96 matches and becoming the only bowler in franchise history to cross the 100-wicket milestone. He was also the second most expensive player for PBKS when he was bought back for INR 18 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction via the Right to Match (RTM) card.

Also Read:Punjab Kings Welcome Hardik Pandya as Arshdeep Singh Moves to Mumbai

How has Arshdeep Singh's IPL Salary Changed over the Years?

Arshdeep Singh grew from being a rookie to one of the highest-paid fast bowlers in IPL history, witnessing a massive 90-fold jump in his annual contract value over eight seasons. The left-arm pacer received his first-ever IPL contract worth INR 20 lakh after Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) brought him in at a base price at the IPL 2019 auction.

Arshdeep was retained for the same amount for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, totalling INR 60 lakh across his first three IPL seasons. His consistent performances earned him his first major paycheck ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, when the PBKS retained him for INR 4 crore, a jump of 20 times over his previous annual salary, a figure he continued to earn across the 2022, 2023, and 2024 editions.

As Arshdeep Singh emerged as a premier T20I bowler for India, the left-arm pacer's valuation skyrocketed ahead of IPL 2025, with the PBKS using a Right-to-Match (RTM) card to re-sign him for INR 18 crore. He earned the same fee for the 2026 season before carrying that INR 18 crore contract into his blockbuster move to the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027.

Left arm fast from the Garware end! Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 11, 2026

Before his blockbuster move to the Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep Singh earned a total of INR 48.60 crore across his eight seasons with the Punjab franchise from 2019 to 2026. In the previous two seasons, Arshdeep earned INR 36 crore across the 2025 and 2026 seasons while claiming 35 wickets in 31 matches.

From INR 20 lakh to INR 18 crore per IPL season, the left-arm pacer's salary has witnessed a remarkable 90-fold surge.

Why Arshdeep Singh Commands an INR 18 Crore Price Tag?

Arshdeep Singh's fee remained unchanged when he was traded to Mumbai Indians by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, which is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa.

Arshdeep's INR 18 crore fee reflects his status as India's premier left-arm T20I fast bowler and a proven match-winner across all phases of an innings. Having picked 111 wickets in the IPL and 151 wickets in T20Is for India, the left-arm pacer remains an invaluable asset in high-pressure crunch moments.

Known for his ability to swing with the new ball and deliver pinpoint yorkers at the death, the 27-year-old pacer brings elite tactical versatility to any bowling attack. Arshdeep Singh's move to the Mumbai Indians is a major boost for the five-time IPL champions' bowling attack, as he reunites with Jasprit Bumrah to form arguably the most formidable pace battery in the league.

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh will now spearhead a terrifying MI pace attack, giving the franchise a world-class blend of express pace, relentless accuracy, and elite death-over execution.

Also Read:Irfan Pathan Reviews Hardik Pandya Trade to PBKS, Raises Bowling Fears