Does Combing Wet Hair Cause Hair Fall? Experts Reveal Truth, Risks

Many people have a habit of combing wet hair right after a hair wash. But dermatologists say this habit might not make the hair fall out from the roots, but it can lead to hair breakage and damage.

Standing in front of the mirror and combing hair after a head bath is an everyday habit for many. Especially people rushing to the office or college will pick up the comb even before the hair dries completely. But does combing wet hair immediately affect hair health? Does it cause hair loss?

You need to understand the science behind this.

Why is wet hair weak?

Our hair's structure changes temporarily after we wash it. Hair elasticity increases because of moisture. At the same time, the hair gets damaged easily when you pull or press it too much.

Especially, if you forcefully comb tangled hair when it is wet, the middle part of the hair can break and fall as small pieces.

The American Academy of Dermatology also advises handling wet hair as little as possible. Because wet hair can break easily when you comb it.

This is a major doubt for many people.

You can't say that everyone will experience hair falling out from the roots because they comb wet hair. You need to understand two things here.

1. Hair Breakage:

When you comb wet hair fast and hard, the hair shaft might break in the middle. This can create a look of reduced hair volume.

2. Hair Shedding:

Some hair naturally sheds due to the hair growth cycle. This does not happen only because of combing wet hair.

So, you don't need to think everything is falling from the roots just because you see a lot of hair on the comb.

This is not the same for everyone. The combing method also changes depending on the hair type.

For People with Straight Hair:

Avoid combing immediately after washing; you can comb gently after the hair dries a bit.

For People with Thick, Curly Hair:

Combing curly hair after it dries completely can increase tangles. Therefore, it is better to gently remove tangles with a wide-toothed comb while the hair is damp after applying conditioner.

1. Use a wide-toothed comb

Wide-toothed combs will help reduce the pull on the hair compared to fine-toothed combs.

2. Comb from the ends of the hair

First, gently remove tangles at the ends of the hair. Then move upwards step by step. Avoid combing in one stroke from root to tip.

3. Don't rub hard with a towel

Rubbing hair vigorously with a towel after showering can lead to hair breakage. Instead, pat the hair dry using a soft cloth or microfiber towel.

4. Use conditioner

Conditioner helps reduce hair tangles and makes combing easier. This is especially useful for those with thick and curly hair.

5. Don't pull forcefully

If hair gets stuck in the comb, don't pull it hard. Gently separate the tangle with your hands, and then comb.

There can be many reasons for hair breakage and normal hair loss. It is good to see a dermatologist if you have symptoms like a continuous decrease in hair density, bald patches in specific areas of the head, or excessive hair loss lasting for a long time.

Because hair loss can also occur due to many reasons, including nutritional deficiency, hormonal changes, and some health problems.

Important point:You don't need to fear that combing wet hair is the cause of permanent baldness. But forcefully pulling and combing hair while it is wet can increase hair breakage. Handling hair gently according to its nature is the best way for healthy hair.