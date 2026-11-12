NVDA Turmoil Weighs On Nasdaq Futures - INTC, BABA, NBIS, ONDS In Focus



Nvidia shares dropped around 6% in early premarket trading.

Oil prices recovered from earlier losses, with both Brent and WTI futures gaining. Investors will also track earnings from Virgin Galactic, Nebius, Intuitive Machines, Ondas and Cisco.

Nasdaq-100 futures slipped in early trading on Thursday as Nvidia (NVDA) shares came under pressure following a report that the chipmaker's board was preparing to remove CEO Jensen Huang.

As of 4.45 a.m. ET, futures linked to the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 were down 0.62%, while S & P 500 futures dropped 0.31%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading just below the flatline.

All three major US indexes closed higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite led the gains, rising 1.6%. The S & P 500 advanced 1.31%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.49%.

Oil Rebounds As Middle East Tensions Persist

Oil prices moved higher on Thursday, recovering from earlier losses as ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East offset concerns over rising crude output in the region.

As of 4.45 a.m. ET, Brent crude futures were 0.49% higher at $93.21 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.31% to $86.80 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had gained even on Wednesday, with Brent rising 1.4% and WTI adding 0.6%, after hitting two-month lows a day earlier.

The Tech Radar

Nvidia (NVDA): Nvidia stock is facing mounting pressure as reports about CEO Jensen Huang's personal life and the company's leadership future unsettle investors. Speculation over a possible boardroom move has intensified, while Elon Musk said on Thursday he would be honored to hire Huang. Reports have also surfaced about a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang, whose whereabouts remain unclear. Adding to the challenges, the U.S. Commerce Department is reportedly preparing tighter semiconductor controls to curb remote access and chip smuggling into China through data centers. Nvidia shares have fallen 7% this week, heading for a sixth consecutive weekly decline, and were down more than 8% in Thursday's premarket trading.

Intel (INTC): Shares came under pressure in premarket trading on Thursday, falling 3% as investors assessed the company's ties to a firm linked to a suspected Chinese spy reportedly involved in an alleged affair with Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang. The decline came even as shares of rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) moved higher. Nvidia has a minority stake in Intel.

Nebius (NBIS): The company is set to report its third-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, with investors looking for fresh signs of strength in the neocloud sector. Sentiment has improved following CoreWeave's strong quarterly update earlier this week, which sparked a rally in neocloud stocks on Wednesday and eased concerns about the business model's long-term prospects. Analysts are upbeat ahead of the report, which will be the last among major neocloud players this quarter and could offer a broader picture of the sector's health. However, ongoing uncertainty surrounding Nvidia, following reports about CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affairs and speculation about his possible ouster, weighed on Nebius in premarket trading, sending the stock down 2.3%.

Trending Stocks

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA): Shares fell 5.7% in early premarket trading on Thursday, as investors assessed the company's reported links to a firm associated with a suspected Chinese spy allegedly involved in an affair with Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang. Sentiment was also pressured by reports of tighter U.S. controls on remote access to advanced AI chips and speculation that the Nvidia-Megaspeed probe could have wider implications for tech companies. Any direct Alibaba involvement or fallout remains unconfirmed, though.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS): The company heads into its third-quarter earnings report on Thursday with retail traders looking for evidence that its expanding defense and autonomous systems business is translating into stronger financial performance. Investors will watch whether its core businesses have reached their targeted positive EBITDA level, which could ease concerns about its cash position. The stock edged 0.18% higher in early premarket trading.

What Else To Watch On Thursday

Investors will be watching for earnings from Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE), Nebius Group (NBIS), Intuitive Machines (LUNR), Ondas (ONDS) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Thursday for updates on business performance, revenue growth, future guidance and spending plans.

Beyond corporate earnings, investors will look to upcoming economic data for fresh clues on inflation, labor market conditions and the broader economic outlook. Thursday's releases include initial jobless claims and existing home sales.

SPY, QQQ, DIA: Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment toward the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, remained bullish, with investors showing optimism across the broader market.

Also read: CRWV Stock Eyes Best Week Since Nvidia's Stake Reveal - Is Debt Scare Hiding A Bargain? Morningstar Thinks So

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