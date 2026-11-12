Rajnath Singh Urges IAF To Strengthen Surprise Tactics For Defense

Rajnath Singh Calls for Enhanced Operational Readiness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called upon the armed forces to strengthen their offensive and defensive capabilities to maintain the element of surprise against adversaries, stressing the need to ensure that India can strike without giving the enemy time to react while remaining prepared to counter unexpected threats amid evolving warfare and rapid technological advancements. Addressing the Air Force Commanders' Conference in New Delhi, he emphasised the need to strengthen intelligence and surveillance mechanisms, improve integration among systems and identify potential threats before they unfold.

According to the official release, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the Defence Forces to strengthen and sustain both offensive and defensive dimensions of the 'element of surprise' to maintain operational readiness against conventional and emerging threats arising from rapid technological advancements and the evolving nature of modern warfare.“Our Defence Forces must develop capabilities and methods that leave the adversary with no time to react or recover, while simultaneously ensuring that we are never caught off guard by an unexpected move from the enemy. Surprise can manifest in various forms, both conventional and electronic. Our intelligence and surveillance mechanisms must be further strengthened and operational preparedness enhanced to ensure that our personnel remain alert, agile and equipped to respond effectively to any emerging challenge,” said the Defence Minister.

Focusing on Modern Warfare and Technology

Rajnath Singh asserted that contemporary conflicts are extending beyond traditional battlefields into non-contact domains, with missiles, drones and advanced weapon systems playing a significant role. Referring to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, he stated that drones and air defence systems have emerged as critical components of modern warfare. He exhorted the Commanders to remain prepared for emerging challenges such as kamikaze drones, surveillance and counter-drone operations.

Defence Minister called upon the Indian Air Force (IAF) to develop dedicated doctrines and architectures for emerging domains of warfare, including electronic, cyber and space. He emphasised that enhanced preparedness in these domains would strengthen the ability to address future challenges.“Victory in future conflicts would depend not merely on the number of aircraft, but also on technological sophistication, speed of response and precision of preparations,” he said, urging the Commanders to make these emerging challenges a core priority, with focus on integrating them into institutional thinking, planning and operational processes.

Transformational Reforms and Future Outlook

Rajnath Singh highlighted that the Defence Forces are undergoing a transformative phase, encompassing reforms in wide-ranging areas, including organisational structures, jointness & integration, and operational concepts. He added that the changing security environment necessitated continuous adaptation and a forward-looking approach to military preparedness.

Operational Successes and Training Initiatives

Defence Minister commended the IAF for effectively implementing its doctrines and operational methods during and after Operation Sindoor, appreciating the professionalism, restraint & judgement demonstrated by the air warriors in successfully executing their assigned tasks. He stated that the lessons learnt during the operation were clearly reflected in the IAF's evolving operational procedures, particularly through the increased emphasis on drones and air defence systems, which are vital to national security. These lessons, he added, are shaping the pace and direction of the transformative changes underway in the Defence Forces.

Highlighting the coordinated and complementary contributions of all three Services effectively demonstrated during Op Sindoor, Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Forces for the synergy and integration. He underlined that jointness and integrated efforts must continue to guide military planning and operational execution. While appreciating the IAF for enhancing the skills and capabilities of its personnel in keeping with rapid technological advancements, the Defence Minister urged the Commanders to sustain efforts towards training air warriors in emerging technologies. He underscored the importance of leveraging the technological knowledge and expertise of young recruits, stating that their capabilities could contribute significantly to stronger decision-making and organisational development.

On the Second Tour of Duty for Agniveers, Rajnath Singh stated that the decision was taken following feedback received from the Defence Forces, reiterating the Government's commitment to incorporating the Services' suggestions into policy decisions. He expressed confidence that the 'Second Tour of Duty' initiative would contribute to further bolstering the three Services.

Launch of New AI Initiatives

As part of this conference, the Defence Minister launched a suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications developed in-house by the IAF's AI Centre of Excellence of the Unit for Digitisation, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Application Networking (UDAAN). The applications will be utilised to automate and expedite tasks across the domains of operations, administration and aerospace safety, and are deployed on the IAF's secure network. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the IAF's pursuit of technology-driven transformation and enhanced operational capabilities.

The inaugural session was also attended by Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, and Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay. Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief of all Commands of IAF, all Principal Staff Officers & all Director Generals. The two-day conference is being attended by the Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief of all Commands of the IAF, all Principal Staff Officers & all Director Generals. The two-day conference, themed 'The Year of Empowerment: Maximising Efficiency Through Decentralisation', brings together the IAF's senior leadership to deliberate on critical operational, maintenance and administrative issues. (ANI)

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