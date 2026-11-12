Gardening Tips: How To Grow Onions In Pot At Home? Beginner-Friendly Step-By-Step Guide

Even if you do not have a big garden or section of your kitchen, you can still grow your own fresh vegetables. All you need is a small balcony, terrace or sunny windowsill. You will also need some containers.

Onions are a staple in Indian kitchens and can be grown easily within pots. With some simple resources and regular care you will be able to grow your own onions. Whether you want to grow green onion leaves or full-grown bulbs here is how to do it!

1. Choose Your Pot & Soil

Choose a wide pot with drainage holes. If you are growing bulb onions choose a pot that is around 45cm wide and deep. Fill your pot with some loose, rich compost based potting soil. Do not use heavy soils as this can cause damage to the roots.

2. Seeds, Seedlings or Sets

Onions can be grown from seeds, seedlings or small bulbs (onion sets). If you are a beginner, then onion sets may be easiest for you to use. Choose healthy set and varieties suited to your local climate. Plant your onion sets pointy end up. Make sure the tip of the onion set is just visible.

3. Give Sufficient Light

Place your pot somewhere that will get at least 6 hours of direct sunlight. Onions need lots of light.

4. Water & Care

Give your soil a good water. Ensure it is evenly moist but do not overwater. Pots can dry out quite quickly. Weeds should be removed and if needed feed your plant with a balanced vegetable feed.

5. Harvest

Once your green onion leaves are well established you can harvest them. Once your onions have started to turn yellow and fall over you can harvest your mature bulbs. Gently lift your bulbs and allow them to dry off in a well-ventilated area.

That's all! Now, you can use the green leaves for garnishing your dishes and harvest the bulb for daily uses from your balcony garden.