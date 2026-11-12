Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Ipsos: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (2 To 6 November 2026)


Date: 2026-11-12 05:43:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10 November 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 2 to 6 November 2026

Issuer's registered name: Ipsos

Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Nov-26 FR0000073298 12 500 35,1194 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Nov-26 FR0000073298 4 026 35,0546 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Nov-26 FR0000073298 11 539 35,4717 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Nov-26 FR0000073298 5 284 35,3959 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Nov-26 FR0000073298 12 295 36,5928 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Nov-26 FR0000073298 4 014 36,3950 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Nov-26 FR0000073298 7 582 36,7103 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Nov-26 FR0000073298 7 775 36,6223 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Nov-26 FR0000073298 10 233 35,9132 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Nov-26 FR0000073298 6 488 35,8451 CEUX

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”:

Attachment

  • target="_blank" href="" title="2026 11 10_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va" rel="nofollow">2026 11 10_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_v

MENAFN12112026004107003653ID1111951815


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search