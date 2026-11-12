Human Appeal USA Expands Winter Coat Drive To Six States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second annual campaign builds on 2,000 coats distributed in Baltimore last year, with plans to engage 40 collection partners and at least 300 volunteers

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Appeal USA, a nonprofit organization working worldwide to address poverty, social injustice and natural disasters, is calling on residents across six states to donate new or gently used winter coats as it expands its second annual Winter Coat Campaign, aiming to collect 4,000 coats for people facing homelessness, financial hardship and other barriers to staying warm this winter.







The nonprofit is expanding the campaign from four states to six – Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts - and aims to engage 40 collection partners and at least 300 volunteers.

Last year, the campaign distributed 2,000 coats through eight Baltimore shelters, food pantries, and community organizations.

“Last year's campaign showed what communities can accomplish when people come together to meet a practical, urgent need,” said Aseel Elborno, global advocacy manager of Human Appeal USA.“As we launch this year's effort, we're aiming to reach more neighbors across six states with donated coats, committed local partners and volunteers helping get them to people who need them most. Every coat collected is an opportunity to offer warmth and care during the winter months.”

Volunteers will sort donated coats at events planned across the three regions in November, preparing them for distribution through at least eight partner organizations.

How to Donate

Residents can donate new or gently used winter coats for adults and children. Baltimore-area donations will be accepted at the following location until November 27th:

Islamic Society of Baltimore

6631 Johnnycake Road, Baltimore, MD 21244

Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. ET

410-747-4869

Place coats in the designated bins at the side lobby entrance. Donations are accepted only during the designated Saturday hours due to school and other activities at the facility.

For more information about Human Appeal USA, visit humanappealusa.org

About Human Appeal USA

Here for Evert Human. Human Appeal is a nonprofit organization working worldwide to address poverty, social injustice, and natural disasters. Through immediate relief and sustainable development programs, the organization aims to save and transform lives.

Human Appeal USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Tax ID: 87-2410117. Donations are tax-deductible.

Human Appeal Inc.

26050 Acero, Suite 415

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

877-225-2251

humanappealusa.org

Media contact

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