Gridfall AI And Environmental Business Partners Launch Pilot For Facility-Specific Compliance Training

Illustration: facility-specific spill-prevention training of the kind the Gridfall AI and Environmental Business Partners pilot will test.

Pilot will test ECHO-assisted production of facility-specific training, with EBP retaining professional review and control of customer work.

- William Decker, PE, President of Environmental Business PartnersJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., November 12, 2026 - Gridfall AI LLC today announced a pilot engagement with Environmental Business Partners, LLC (EBP), an independent environmental regulatory-compliance firm serving federal and industrial facilities. Under the engagement, Gridfall will license and operate ECHO, an AI-enabled software product, and EBP will retain responsibility for its customer relationships, environmental consulting, professional judgment, and approval of customer-facing work.Federal spill-prevention requirements call for facilities that store oil to brief personnel on facility-specific discharge history, equipment, and precautions. Preparing those training materials manually can require repeated facility-by-facility work.The pilot will test production of training programs from facility information and applicable regulatory sources. Outputs may include PowerPoint presentations and, when sold as a separate ECHO-enabled offering, online course packages with assessments, narration, animation, video, certificates, completion records, or multi-site customization. EBP will review and approve customer-facing materials, including professional-engineer review when applicable."ECHO is designed to turn facility information and regulatory sources into traceable training materials across PowerPoint, online learning and multi-site formats. Working with EBP allows us to test that capability against real professional-review requirements while keeping EBP in control of its customer work," said Robert Hennigar, Founder of Gridfall AI."Our clients need training that reflects the actual facility, not a generic course. This pilot will test whether ECHO can reduce the manual authoring burden while allowing EBP to retain professional review, customer responsibility and control of the finished training," said William Decker, PE, President of Environmental Business Partners.The pilot will measure production cycle time, EBP review effort, and source-citation resolution against the current manual baseline.About Gridfall AIGridfall AI LLC is an AI research lab based in Jacksonville, Florida, and the developer of ECHO (Emerging Conditions, Human Options). Unlike AI assistants that answer questions, ECHO is an engine: it works from authoritative sources and local facts to produce traceable results that a qualified professional can check line by line, and it is designed to run on the customer's own premises. Gridfall AI operates under license from its sister company, Gridfall Inc., and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program for startups. GRIDFALLTM is a trademark of Gridfall Inc. Learn more at gridfall.About Environmental Business PartnersEnvironmental Business Partners, LLC (EBP) is an environmental regulatory compliance firm based in Yulee, Florida. Founded by William Decker, PE, EBP provides clean water, clean air, and waste management compliance services, including facility-specific plans and training, to Department of Defense and other public and private clients. Learn more at ebpartners.

Robert Hennigar

Gridfall AI LLC

+1 904-343-1799

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Gridfall AI and Environmental Business Partners Launch Pilot for Facility-Specific Compliance Training News Provided By Gridfall AI LLC November 12, 2026, 10:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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