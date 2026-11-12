Creatio Releases UK Edition Of The State Of Enterprise AI Adoption Report

Research examines how UK businesses are using AI agents, supporting employees, and measuring business results

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio, an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together, today released the UK Edition of The State of Enterprise AI Adoption Report. The research examines how UK organizations are expanding AI, changing how work gets done, and measuring business results.Based on responses from about 130 UK IT and business decision-makers within a global survey of 608, the report finds that 83% have moved beyond experimentation. As AI becomes part of everyday operations, businesses are deciding how to coordinate people and AI agents, oversee their work, and assess the value they deliver.“UK businesses are deciding what work AI agents can handle and how employees will work alongside them,” said Burley Kawasaki at Creatio.“The opportunity is to put AI to work where it can make a meaningful difference, with clear responsibilities, appropriate oversight, and ways to measure results.”The report explores three developments shaping these decisions:1. AI agents are changing workforce plansSome 86% of respondents expect AI agents to expand capacity for current staff, support existing teams, or create new roles. The report examines what these expectations mean for how businesses organize work and share responsibilities between people and agents.2. Broader AI use is linked to stronger business outcomesOrganisations automating a larger share of their workflows with AI report revenue gains more often. The research explores this relationship and examines how the most advanced adopters measure success beyond time and cost savings.3. Wider adoption brings new challengesAs organizations expand AI, their challenges shift towards security, budgets, technology, and managing change. The report examines how governance relates to confidence in expanding AI and where businesses still have gaps between their goals and the results they measure.The UK Edition offers a closer look at the practices of AI Adoption Leaders and the decisions businesses face as they extend AI across their operations.Download the report to explore the full UK findings.About the ResearchThe UK Edition draws on responses from 128 UK IT and business decision-makers, director level and above, within Creatio's global survey of 608 respondents, fielded between August and September 2026. Findings are self-reported and show associations rather than causation. Small subgroup comparisons are directional.About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together - with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit

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Creatio Releases UK Edition of The State of Enterprise AI Adoption Report News Provided By Creatio November 12, 2026, 10:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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