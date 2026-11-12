Tony Williamson, Cairns real estate agent and auctioneer with REMAX Powerhouse, on stage.

Artist's impression of the Australian Red Cross patient accommodation proposed for 261–263 Lake Street, Cairns North, near Cairns Hospital. Picture: CA Architects.

Tony Williamson, Cairns real estate agent and auctioneer with REMAX Powerhouse, on the Cairns Esplanade.

His latest sale, an eight-apartment block at 263 Lake Street bought by Australian Red Cross for $2.8 million, is his fourth near Cairns Hospital since 2024.

- Tony Williamson, REMAX PowerhouseCAIRNS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cairns real estate agent and auctioneer Tony Williamson, of REMAX Powerhouse, sold a block of eight apartments at 263 Lake Street, Cairns North, to Australian Red Cross for $2.8 million in October 2026. The sale takes his total within about 250 metres of Cairns Hospital to $14.3 million across four transactions since January 2024.Australian Red Cross and Queensland Health plan a 45-unit short-term patient accommodation facility with a ground-floor shop at 261–263 Lake Street, the Cairns Post reported on 22 October 2026.Williamson, known as the King of Cairns Real Estate, first sold Cairns property in 1989."Experience, education and execution are the three things I bring to the table," Williamson says. "Sellers deserve more than promises. They deserve someone who has actually been there, done it and understands what it takes to get a transaction across the line."Key facts. Who: Tony Williamson, real estate agent and licensed auctioneer, REMAX Powerhouse, Cairns. Latest sale: 263 Lake Street, Cairns North, a block of eight apartments, sold to Australian Red Cross for $2.8 million in October 2026. Hospital precinct total: $14.3 million across four sales within about 250 metres of Cairns Hospital, January 2024 to October 2026. First sold Cairns property: 1989, with thousands of property transactions. Qualifications: Bachelor of Commerce; Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (FAICD). Website: comWhat has Tony Williamson sold near Cairns Hospital?Tony Williamson has negotiated four sales worth $14.3 million within about 250 metres of Cairns Hospital since January 2024, for four different sellers and four different buyers.. October 2026: 263 Lake Street, Cairns North (block of eight apartments, bought by Australian Red Cross), $2,800,000. July 2025: 4, 4A and 4B Charles Street / 212 Lake Street, Cairns North (resale), $3,800,000. January 2025: 4, 4A and 4B Charles Street / 212 Lake Street, Cairns North, $3,200,000. January 2024: 195 The Esplanade, Cairns North, $4,500,000. Total, four sales: $14,300,000The Charles Street and Lake Street property sold for $3.2 million in January 2025 and resold six months later for $3.8 million, $600,000 more. All four sales have settled. The 2024 and 2025 sales were made with REMAX Cairns and the October 2026 sale with REMAX Powerhouse.Full details of each sale are on Tony Williamson's Cairns Hospital precinct sales page.Who is Tony Williamson?Tony Williamson is a Cairns real estate agent and licensed auctioneer with REMAX Powerhouse who first sold Cairns property in 1989. He opened his first REMAX office in Cairns in 2004 and joined REMAX Powerhouse in April 2026.Industry publication Elite Agent described him in 2019 as the man often referred to as "Cairns' king of real estate", and profiled him again in 2025 and 2026. He ran REMAX Real Estate Services in Cairns from 2010 to 2019, growing it to a team of 23, and Elite Agent reported in 2017 that the office held the largest market share in Cairns. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (FAICD).His career covers thousands of transactions across homes, apartments, investment properties, development sites and commercial property."Selling real estate is about much more than opening doors and negotiating offers. It's about understanding the market, the asset, the buyer and, most importantly, what the seller needs to achieve," he says.What is the Cairns property market doing in November 2026?The Cairns property market has slowed in 2026: homes take a median 57 days to sell, and the three-month median price trend is 8% below its January 2026 peak of $770,000.. Listings for sale: 1,506, up from 1,437 a month earlier. Median asking price: $699,000Source: Spachus, November 2026, as published in Tony Williamson's monthly Cairns Property Market Report, 3 November 2026."The market changes. Buyer expectations change. Finance changes. Competition changes," Williamson says. "What doesn't change is the importance of having an experienced agent who knows how to position a property, create buyer interest and negotiate the best possible outcome."How does Tony Williamson sell property?Tony Williamson lets sellers choose what they spend on marketing, from no additional advertising spend to a full deluxe campaign. As a licensed auctioneer, he conducts auctions himself and charges no extra auctioneer fee.Tony Williamson answers common questions from Cairns sellers on his website.About Tony WilliamsonTony Williamson is a Cairns real estate agent and licensed auctioneer with REMAX Powerhouse, known as the King of Cairns Real Estate. He first sold Cairns property in 1989 and works across residential, investment, development and commercial property. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (FAICD).

Tony Williamson

REMAX Powerhouse

+61407161626 ext.

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Tony Williamson Reaches $14.3M in Sales Around Cairns Hospital News Provided By Cairns IT Guy November 12, 2026, 10:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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