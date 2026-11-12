qiibee ag / Key word(s): Agreement/Joint Venture

Ascott Star Rewards becomes a partner of Miles & More: Earn miles on stays worldwide

12.11.2026 / 10:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

From 1 October 2026, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) members earn 500 Miles & More miles per qualifying booking on top of their ASR points, while Miles & More status holders can match their status to an ASR tier. SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a Singapore-headquartered global hospitality company wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), is now a partner of Miles & More, the loyalty programme of the Lufthansa Group. From 1 October 2026, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) members earn Miles & More miles when they stay at participating ASR properties worldwide.



Members benefit in two ways:

500 Miles & More miles per qualifying stay booking with a minimum spend of EUR 600, excluding taxes and service fees, on top of the ASR points earned on the same stay A complimentary ASR tier match for Miles & More status holders: Frequent Traveller to ASR Silver, Senator to ASR Gold and HON Circle Member to ASR Platinum How it works:

Log in to the ASR account online, navigate to 'My Account Preferences' before adding the Miles & More service card number under the "Earn Miles" drop-down.

Book directly via DiscoverASR or the ASR mobile app and complete the stay.

Miles are credited to the Miles & More account and ASR points to the ASR account within 30 business days after the end of the check-out month. Miles & More status holders may submit their tier match request on discoverasr/en/statusmatch. Ascott manages a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties under 16 brands in over 230 cities across more than 40 countries. This offer applies at participating ASR properties worldwide. Flagship properties include Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo, Citadines Holborn-Covent Garden London, Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore, lyf Georgetown Penang, Oakwood Premier Melbourne, Oakwood Yeouido Park Seoul, La Clef Champs-Élysées Paris by The Crest Collection and Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh by The Unlimited Collection. Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, says, "Many of our guests' journeys begin with a flight, which makes Miles & More – one of Europe's leading loyalty programmes – a natural partner for Ascott Star Rewards. Our almost 10 million ASR members will gain access to a much broader network of international travel benefits, while Miles & More members get a head start with ASR. With miles and ASR points earned on the same stay, and a tier match that recognises Miles & More status from the very first booking, travellers have even more reasons to Stay Rewarded with ASR." "qiibee enables companies like Ascott to connect to the Miles & More programme simply, both technically and operationally. The partnership with Ascott shows how naturally miles fit into travel: Miles & More members now earn miles not only on the flight, but also on the stay at the destination", says Gabriele Giancola, Co-Founder and CEO of qiibee. The connection to Miles & More is provided in cooperation with qiibee. The fintech partner enables companies to connect to leading loyalty programmes such as Miles & More within a few days and to implement and scale data-driven loyalty and marketing solutions efficiently. About The Ascott Limited The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is driven by a vision to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. With a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties spanning over 230 cities across more than 40 countries, Ascott has a presence in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. Its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood Premier, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Adoor, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello. Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey. Ascott is a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited. For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit . Alternatively, connect with Ascott on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn. About Miles & More As the loyalty programme of the Lufthansa Group, Miles & More gives its more than 39 million members access to an exclusive world with over 170 international partners along the entire travel chain and in everyday life. At the heart of this diverse programme and its attractive benefits and exclusive travel privileges is the award logic of earning and redeeming miles for awards, together with the status logic of earning points towards frequent flyer status. In addition, the programme offers a wide range of options in the finance sector. About qiibee qiibee is a strategic fintech partner that enables companies to connect to leading loyalty programmes such as Miles & More within a matter of days, and to implement and scale data-driven loyalty and marketing solutions efficiently. More information at qiibee. Press contacts The Ascott Limited:

Chia Pei Siang, Head of Communications

... qiibee:

Claudio Sgarbi, Head of Product, ..., +41 76 409 07 05



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