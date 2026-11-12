Aadinath Kothare Recalls School Days With Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals Interesting Kapoor Family Connection

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Aadinath Kothare has opened up about his school-day memories with Ranbir Kapoor.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he recalled how the two would play cricket together as they lived in the same building. He also shared an interesting connection between their families, revealing that his father had once played Neetu Singh's brother on screen. Recalling his school days with Ranbir, Aadinath shared,“Ranbir was my senior in school. We used to stay in the same building and play cricket together. I remember Vinoy Gandhi introducing me to Ranbir in school once.”

The actor also spoke about a connection that has come full circle with his casting in“Ramayana.” Kothare mentioned,“My father was a child actor in his younger days, and he had played Neetu Singh's brother in Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani. What a coincidence that I am playing Ranbir's brother in Ramayana.”

In Namit Malhotra's "Ramayana", Aadinath Kothare plays the role of Bharat, Lord Ram's devoted younger brother.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari,“Ramayana: Part 1” is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, traditionally attributed to sage Valmiki. The film is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation and chronicles the life of Lord Ram, from his childhood to his 14-year exile. The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Aadinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta, among others.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film has been written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan. It was released in theatres on 5 November.

Speaking about Aadinath's acting journey, he made his first screen appearance as a child actor in his father's film Majha Chakula (1994). He later made his adult acting debut with“Ved Lavi Jeeva.”