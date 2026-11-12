Kerala HC Suspects Conspiracy To Keep Former DGP Thachankary Out Of Jail

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday again came down heavily on former Director General of Police Tomin J. Thachankary, questioning the circumstances under which he was hospitalised soon after being sent to jail following his conviction in a corruption case.

Justice A. Badharudeen said there appeared to be a conspiracy to ensure that the former police chief did not have to spend time in a prison cell and indicated that he would not allow the matter to end without an inquiry.

The court was particularly unconvinced by the argument that Thachankary had been suffering from breathing difficulties, which had led to his hospitalisation during his period in custody.

Questioning the apparent contradiction between his claimed ill health and his subsequent request to travel to Dubai for a job, the judge asked why a person who was medically unfit to remain in jail was now seeking permission to work abroad.

"Please apply common sense. The moment he enters the jail, he goes straight to the hospital and stays there. The moment he gets bail, he comes to court seeking permission to travel abroad," the judge observed.

He also pointed out that Thachankary had barely spent any time in a prison cell despite being sent to jail following his conviction.

The judge said the role of the jail doctor, the Superintendent of the Central Prison and other officials in the police hierarchy would have to be examined.

He also indicated that Thachankary should undergo a medical board examination.

The court refused to permit Thachankary to withdraw his petition seeking permission to travel to Dubai for employment and adjourned the matter, recording that there were anomalies in the arguments advanced by him.

Thachankary was sentenced to four years in prison by a trial court in September after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

The High Court subsequently suspended his sentence pending disposal of his appeal, but directed him not to leave the country without its permission.

He had spent nearly four weeks in custody, but remained in hospital for much of that period.

The case had attracted considerable attention as Thachankary became the first retired DGP in Kerala to be sent to prison.

The High Court had earlier sought detailed records of his hospitalisation from the Poojappura Central Jail authorities.